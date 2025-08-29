Listen: MYSTIC PIZZA Musical Concept Album Available Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The concept recording of the new musical Mystic Pizza is now available in digital and streaming formats. Listen here!

The album features vocals by Krystina Alabado, Alaina Anderson, Chachi Delgado, Ben Fankhauser, Jennifer Fouché, Mia Gerachis, Deánna Giulietti, F. Michael Haynie, James Hindman, Michael James, April Josephine, Vincent Michael, Adriana Negrón, Louis Pardo, Alyssa M. Simmons, Jake Swain, Zephaniah Wages, and Rachel Kae Wirtz.

Music director and keyboard player Kristin Stowell leads the band, featuring Jason May on keyboard and saxophone, Max Caine and Jared Cannata on guitars and saxophone, David White on bass, and Peter Saleh on drums and percussion. The album is mixed by Derik Lee and edited by Ian Kagey.

Based on the 1988 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture starring Julia Roberts, with story and characters by Amy Holden Jones (Fox’s “The Resident”), and written by Sandy Rustin (The Cottage), Mystic Pizza is a new musical about three working-class girls who navigate the complexities of life, love and family in a small-town pizza joint. The infectious score, arranged and orchestrated by Carmel Dean (The Notebook), features megahits of the ‘80s and ‘90s, from “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” to “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” and songs originally recorded by Melissa Etheridge, Cyndi Lauper, John Cougar Mellencamp, Debbie Gibson, Wilson Phillips, The Bangles, Belinda Carlisle, Rick Astley, Bryan Adams, among many others. The musical was originally directed by Casey Hushion (Clue) and was developed by Lively McCabe Entertainment, with critically acclaimed regional productions at Ogunquit Playhouse, La Mirada Center for the Performing Arts, Riverside Theatre (Vero) and most recently this past February at Paper Mill Playhouse.