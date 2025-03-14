News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Listen: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Original Broadway Cast Recording Now Available

The CD will be released on Friday, May 16, and the vinyl edition is due on Friday, June 13.

By: Mar. 14, 2025
The Original Broadway Cast Recording for the new Broadway musical, Maybe Happy Ending is available now via Ghostlight Records on streaming and digital platforms worldwide with a physical release to follow. Listen here!
 
The CD, which will be released on Friday, May 16, and the vinyl edition, which is due on Friday, June 13, are now both available for pre-order. Both the CD and the vinyl will include liner notes from Grammy nominated songwriter Stephen Trask, a synopsis, color production photography, and complete lyrics. 

 
Maybe Happy Ending stars Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, Dez Duron and Marcus Choi.
 

Maybe Happy Ending (Original Broadway Cast Recording) Album Track List

1. Why Love                                                    14. What I Learned from People
2. World Within My Room                          15. Why Love: James’s Piano Solo
3. The Way That It Has to Be                     16. Chasing Fireflies
4. Charger Exchange Ballet                      17. Never Fly Away
5. Where You Belong                                  18. A Sentimental Person
6. Tell Me About Fireflies, Please           19. When You’re in Love
20. Touch Sequence
7. Hitting the Road - Part 1                        21. Then I Can Let You Go
8. Goodbye, My Room                                22. Goodbye, My Room (Reprise)
9. Hitting the Road - Part 2                        23. Maybe Happy Ending
10. The Rainy Day We Met                        24. Memory Sequence
11. Jenny                                                         25. Why Love (Reprise)
12. How to Be Not Alone                           26. Finale
13. Hitting the Road - Part 3                     27. Bonus Track: Why Love: Live in Amsterdam, May 1948
(The Gil Brentley Jazz Orchestra)
 






