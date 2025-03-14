Listen: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Original Broadway Cast Recording Now Available

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Original Broadway Cast Recording for the new Broadway musical, Maybe Happy Ending is available now via Ghostlight Records on streaming and digital platforms worldwide with a physical release to follow. Listen here!



The CD, which will be released on Friday, May 16, and the vinyl edition, which is due on Friday, June 13, are now both available for pre-order. Both the CD and the vinyl will include liner notes from Grammy nominated songwriter Stephen Trask, a synopsis, color production photography, and complete lyrics.



Maybe Happy Ending stars Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, Dez Duron and Marcus Choi.



Maybe Happy Ending (Original Broadway Cast Recording) Album Track List