Listen: Katerina McCrimmon Debuts Cole Porter Single From Debut Album

Musical theater performer Katerina McCrimmon (Funny Girl) has released “Night and Day,” her new, jazzy take on the Cole Porter standard. This is the first single from her forthcoming debut album, Kat’s Out of the Bag!, arriving April 17, 2026.

“From the very first bass lick, our version of ‘Night and Day’ teases the listener and invites them in,” McCrimmon says. “I knew I wanted Kat’s Out of the Bag! to have its own distinct personality that mirrors my own: cheeky and fun, but still deeply rooted in tradition.”

Produced by Paul Hannah, Kat’s Out of the Bag! featured eight standards recorded live over two days at 800 East Studios in Atlanta, without rehearsals. The sessions were intentionally fast and unguarded, due to touring schedules and musicians based across the country.

“There was something beautifully ephemeral about it,” McCrimmon says. “Recording that way meant there was no room to overthink. We just trusted each other and followed the music.”

Other tracks on the album include “Under My Skin," “I Fall In Love Too Easily," and Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered." Pre-save the album here.

Katerina McCrimmon is a musical theater performer who came to prominence after starring as Fanny Brice in the Broadway tour of Funny Girl. Other credits include Evita (The Muny), The Rose Tattoo (Broadway), Counterfeit Opera (Little Island), The Light in the Piazza (New York City Center Encores!), Ride the Cyclone (McCarter Theatre Center) and Ah, Wilderness! (Hartford Stage). She will next be seen in the new musical comedy Bigfoot! from the Manhattan Theatre Club.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas