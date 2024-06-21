Listen: Jeremy Jordan Sings 'For Her' From THE GREAT GATSBY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a first listen to the Jeremy Jordan-sung track 'For Her' from the The Great Gatsby Original Broadway Cast Album here!

The cast album, which was previously set to be released today, June 21, will now be released on June 28.

Preview additional songs from the album HERE!

The Broadway musical features a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”). The musical began previews on Friday, March 29, 2024, and opens on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Broadway Theatre (53rd & Broadway).

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel comes to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever, The Great Gatsby. Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century.

Joining Jordan and Noblezada in the principal cast are Noah J. Ricketts (“Fellow Travelers”, Frozen) as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase (“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski (Good Night Oscar) as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty(Come From Away, Once) as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Waitress) as Wolfsheim. Completing the production’s ensemble are Raymond Edward Baynard(MJ: the Musical), Austin Colby (Frozen), Curtis Holland (Mean Girls), Traci Elaine Lee (Shucked), Dariana Mullen (The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill), Ryah Nixon (Boop! The Musical), Pascal Pastrana(A Beautiful Noise), Kayla Pecchioni (Paradise Square), Mariah Resheg Reives (Funny Girl), Dan Rosales (Trevor: The Musical), Dave Schoonover (Bad Cinderella), Derek Jordan Taylor (Funny Girl), Tanairi Sade Vazquez (On Your Feet!), and Katie Webber (Rock of Ages). Kurt Csolak (Funny Girl), Carissa Gaughran (Pretty Woman National Tour), Samantha Pollino (Sweeney Todd), Alex Prakken(New York, New York), Jake Trammel (The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill), and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel(After Midnight) round out the cast as swings.