Preview the Music of THE GREAT GATSBY Ahead of the Cast Recording Release

The bad news for fans of The Great Gatsby is that they still have two weeks before the Original Broadway Cast Recording is available to stream. The good news...? There is still plenty of Gatsby content to hold you over until then!

While you're counting down the days until the big album release, check out the below songs (and pieces of songs) that you can listen to on repeat until then!

Three preview tracks ("Roaring On," "My Green Light," and "Past Is Catching Up to Me") are currently available to stream:

Watch excerpts from "Roaring On" and "My Green Light" as performed on GMA:

Watch a music video for "For Her" and "My Green Light":

See clips from "Roaring On," "New Money," "My Green Light," "Past Is Catching Up to Me":

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel comes to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever, The Great Gatsby. Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century.