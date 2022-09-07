Listen: & JULIET Releases 'Roar' From Original Broadway Cast Recording

& Juliet has released the first song from its forthcoming Original Broadway Cast album. The album, which includes what is arguably the definitive playlist of pop anthems all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, includes "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more. It will be released on the show's first preview date of October 28, 2022, and is available now for pre-sale at this link. The first single from the cast album, "Roar," is available now.

Audiences can also hear "Roar" tonight (Wednesday, September 7), when & Juliet star Lorna Courtneyand the Broadway company will make their national television debut on NBC's "America's Got Talent,"

& Juliet begins previews at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Broadway October 28, 2022 ahead of a November 17, 2022 opening. The cast features Lorna Courtney as 'Juliet' on Broadway this fall, alongside Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as 'Lance,' Betsy Wolfe as 'Anne Hathaway' (no, not that one - the wife of William Shakespeare), Tony Award nominee Stark Sands as 'Shakespeare,' Justin David Sullivan as 'May,' Melanie La Barrie as 'Nurse' (who originated the role in the West End), Ben Jackson Walker as 'Romeo' and Philippe Arroyo as 'Francois.'

The current ensemble includes Brandon Antonio, Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Katy Geraghty, Bobby "Pocket" Horner, Joomin Hwang, Michael Iván Carrier, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe and Rachel Webb.

& Juliet had its World Premiere in September 2019 at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London's West End. It began performances in November 2019 at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London, where it continues to play to sold-out houses. In addition to the UK Production and the pre-Broadway Toronto production, a production of & Juliet will premiere in Australia in February 2023 at Melbourne's Regent Theatre.

With a book by David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," music from legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

The full West End creative team reunites for the Broadway production of & Juliet and includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Music Director). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway by Eva Price.