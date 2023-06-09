Listen: Idina Menzel Releases 'Dramatic' Off Upcoming Album 'Drama Queen'

The track is off her upcoming dance album, "Drama Queen," which is set to be released on August 18.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Photo 2 Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination
Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer Photo 3 Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 4 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK

Listen: Idina Menzel Releases 'Dramatic' Off Upcoming Album 'Drama Queen'

Idina Menzel has released a new song "Dramatic" from her upcoming album!

Listen to the song below!

The track is off her upcoming dance album, "Drama Queen," which is set to be released on August 18. Find out how you can pre-order the upcoming album here.

Watch the music video for the album's first song, "Move" here.

The Tony winner recently described the album as a "love letter" to the Queer community.

"I’m so thrilled that the first single, ‘Move’ is coming in time for Pride Month. It’s a celebration of love in all its forms. The LGBTQIA+ community has always been so inspiring to me—watching friends and fans live so courageously, so authentically," Menzel stated. "So, from this Drama Queen to anyone and everyone who wants to join me in celebration: I’ll meet you on the dance floor or at the stage door or wherever you will have me. This album is for you."

The upcoming album showcases her powerhouse vocals through soaring anthems, disco-infused beats, and just the right amount of drama.

Menzel worked alongside global hitmakers Nile RodgersJake ShearsJustin Tranter, Sir Nolan, Simon Wilcox, Laura Veltz, Jim Eliot, Maty Noyes, Mitch Allan, Lindy Robbins, Chantry Johnson, Michelle Zarlenga and more to create a body of work that is a departure from what she’s put out in the past.

Menzel is a Tony-Award winning, powerhouse multi-hyphenate: a singer, an actress in film and TV, a songwriter, a Broadway star, and a philanthropist.

She rose to fame for her role as Maureen in the popular Broadway musical Rent, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in the smash musical Wicked.  Her voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney’s Oscar® winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated film of all time, with more than $1.2 billion in worldwide box office revenue.

The film’s song “Let It Go”, voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon, winning the Oscar® for Best Original Song – where Menzel performed it at the ceremony – and the Grammy® Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media. The track reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Menzel the first artist with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting.



RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: EVITA at A.R.T.; What Did the Critics Think? Photo
Review Roundup: EVITA at A.R.T.; What Did the Critics Think?

The reviews are in for Evita, now playing at A.R.T. through Sunday, July 30. Read the reviews for Evita at A.R.T. here!

2
Review: GROUNDHOG DAY, Old Vic Photo
Review: GROUNDHOG DAY, Old Vic

There’s more than a whiff of familiarity down at London’s Waterloo at the moment; Olivier award-winning Groundhog Day is back at the Old Vic and so is Andy Karl, playing the sneering weatherman Phil Connors. We loved it, Broadway didn't, but this revival is a veritable theatrical triumph and a heartwarming treat for anyone lucky enough to get a ticket.

3
Watch: Sarah Silverman Says THE BEDWETTER Will Come to Broadway Photo
Watch: Sarah Silverman Says THE BEDWETTER Will Come to Broadway

Sarah Silverman said on her podcast that her musical, The Bedwetter, will eventually move to Broadway.

4
Video: THE WHOS TOMMY Extended at the Goodman; Get a Behind the Scenes Look Photo
Video: THE WHO'S TOMMY Extended at the Goodman; Get a Behind the Scenes Look

Watch a behind the scenes video of Lorin Latarro and Ali Louis Bourzgui as they discuss The Who's Tommy at the Goodman!

More Hot Stories For You

Watch: Sarah Silverman Says THE BEDWETTER Will 'Eventually Move to Broadway'Watch: Sarah Silverman Says THE BEDWETTER Will 'Eventually Move to Broadway'
Video: THE WHO'S TOMMY Extended at the Goodman; Get a Behind the Scenes LookVideo: THE WHO'S TOMMY Extended at the Goodman; Get a Behind the Scenes Look
S. Epatha Merkerson, Eric Ulloa & More to Take Part in TKTS 50th Anniversary CelebrationS. Epatha Merkerson, Eric Ulloa & More to Take Part in TKTS 50th Anniversary Celebration
Ellie Kemper to Join PETER PAN GOES WRONG as a Special Guest Star This MonthEllie Kemper to Join PETER PAN GOES WRONG as a Special Guest Star This Month

Videos

Video: Crystal Lucas-Perry Can't Stop Seeing the Beauty of AIN'T NO MO' Video Video: Crystal Lucas-Perry Can't Stop Seeing the Beauty of AIN'T NO MO'
Betsy Wolfe Is a Tony Nominee... and That's the Way It Is Video
Betsy Wolfe Is a Tony Nominee... and That's the Way It Is
Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season Video
Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season
Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2023 Video
Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2023
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You