Video: Idina Menzel Discusses Her New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community

During an interview on The Jess Cagle Show, Idina Menzel opened up about how her new album, "Drama Queen," is a "love letter" to the Queer community.

"I wanted to make a contemporary album, but I didn't wanna change who I was. And that's kind of why it's called 'Drama Queen.' I know I am theatrical in the best way, you know, I'm trying to like, put a positive spin on the word sort of like diva gets, you know, negative connotation," Menzel said.

Ahead of the album's August 18 release date, fans got a first taste with the new single "Move," which was released last week and can be heard here. Produced by Chantry Johnson and Mitch Allan, "Move" provides an infectious beat for listeners to embrace the way in which music moves them.

"I am a queen in my mind, but also in many of the roles that I've played. So this, it's sort of just like embracing all of that. And then there's the fact that it is coming out during pride and that it's definitely sort of a love letter and a thank you to the queer community for just kind of teaching me how to be a better human being and always through their courage and for leading authentic lives."

Menzel also discussed her personal connection to the LGBTQIA+ community, revealing how she believes her characters appeal to the community.

"I got my start with "Rent," which was the first show to show real love and all kinds of relationships. I think it's one of the first shows to do that. And then like Elphaba and Elsa are these beautiful characters that really, you know, are kind of alienated for being who they are and take a risk in when they really, um, allow their true power to come out. So I'm sure there's a connection there."

"Drama Queen" was made alongside global hitmakers like Nile Rodgers, Jake Shears, Justin Tranter, Sir Nolan, Simon Wilcox, Laura Veltz, Jim Eliot, Maty Noyes, Mitch Allan, Lindy Robbins, Chantry Johnson, Michelle Zarlenga and more.

Watch the interview clip here:

Video courtesy of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show