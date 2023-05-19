Listen: Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID Soundtrack With Daveed Diggs, Melissa McCarthy & More

Click Here for More on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

Disney has debuted the complete soundtrack for the 2023 live action reimagining of The Little Mermaid. Get a first listen to all of the film's songs below ahead of its May 26 theatrical release date.

The album is now available on all streaming platforms and is also available to order on CD and vinyl from Target, along with a clear and sky blue vinyl pressing from Walmart and a baby blue vinyl from Disney Emporium.

Director/producer Rob Marshall says, "Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda have written three thrilling new songs and one new reprise for this film, which is kind of amazing. It's extraordinary actually."

He continues, "I had always wanted to work with Alan, but somehow our paths never crossed. This time they luckily did. And what a joy it was to collaborate with Alan on not only a completely new film score, but also these spectacular new songs. Of course, the idea of moving forward without the late great Howard Ashman was daunting to say the least, but we were fortunate to have my dear and brilliant friend Lin step in as lyricist, with his great respect and love for Howard and the original score."

The iconic Disney movie musical also features classic songs like "Part Of Your World," "Poor Unfortunate Souls," "Kiss the Girl," and "Under the Sea."

The film features three new songs and a new reprise from Menken and Miranda, which include "Wild Unchartered Waters," performed by Eric; "For the First Time," performed by Ariel; "The Scuttlebutt" performed by Scuttle and Sebastian, and an additional reprise of "Part of Your World," for Ariel.

Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken discuss the music here:

Rob Marshall's new live action reimagining of The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.

"The Little Mermaid" stars singer and actress Halle Bailey ("grown-ish") as Ariel; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton," "Snowpiercer") as the voice of Sebastian; Jacob Tremblay ("Luca," "Room") as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as the voice of Scuttle; Jonah Hauer-King ("A Dog's Way Home") as Prince Eric; Art Malik ("Homeland") as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni ("Mary Poppins Returns") as Queen Selina; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Being the Ricardos") as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?" "Bridesmaids") as Ursula.

"The Little Mermaid" is directed by Oscar® nominee Rob Marshall ("Chicago," "Mary Poppins Returns"), and written by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee ("Life of Pi," "Finding Neverland"), with a live-action story adaptation by David Magee, Rob Marshall, and two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca ("Tony Bennett: An American Classic"), based on the short story by Hans Christian Andersen, and the Disney animated film by Ron Clements and John Musker.

The film is produced by two-time Emmy® winner Marc Platt ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," "Grease Live!"), three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "In the Heights"), Rob Marshall, and John DeLuca, with Jeffrey Silver ("The Lion King") serving as executive producer.

The score is by multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken ("Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin"), who won two Oscars® for the music in the animated version of "The Little Mermaid," with music supervised and produced by Mike Higham ("Mary Poppins Returns," "Into the Woods"). Music is by Alan Menken; lyrics are by Howard Ashman and new lyrics are by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Listen to the new soundtrack here: