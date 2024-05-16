Listen: BACK TO THE FUTURE's Jelani Remy Stops By The Art Of Kindness Podcast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway star Jelani Remy joined The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast for an interview.

The Back to the Future musical performer discussed working alongside stars Casey Likes and Tony-nominee Roger Bart, backstage pranks and more under the kindness sun. The heart-lifting episode can now be streamed wherever you listen to podcasts or on Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/AOK.

The Art of Kindness podcast brings listeners a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway. Guests share their personal stories and insights on how kindness and empathy have impacted their lives and careers. Every episode also ends with a tangible kindness tip for listeners to incorporate into their life.

Led by actor and creator Robert Peterpaul, The Art of Kindness podcast has been ranking in the top 2.5% of podcasts globally since premiering in 2021. Since then, guests like superstar Meghan Trainor, Tony-winner Stephanie J. Block and the one and only Carol Burnett have been coming to the mic for thought-provoking conversations.

