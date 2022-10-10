Listen: Amy Brenneman Talks JUDGING AMY and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

This week's episode features Amy Brenneman, who discussed her career, activism efforts, and more.

"What I did grow up around was life of service, period, boom," she said of how she got started in activism. "In the late 60s, [my parents] both were at the beginning of new branches of the law."

"So then I was in a play when I was going into sixth grade," Amy shared about her beginnings in the arts. "From the get, this communal artistic endeavor was not about being a pre-professional, I didn't know any professional actors, so it was really building this community. Then in high school we started writing our own plays about what was going on."

Brenneman divides her time evenly between acting, producing, and political activism.

She earned a degree in Comparative Religion at Harvard, with a specialty in Indo-Tibetan Religion, studying sacred dance and indigenous ritual in Kathmandu. She was a founding member of the Cornerstone Theater Company, which specializes in site-specific community-based theater on themes of social justice.

Other theater: CSC Rep, Lincoln Center Theater, LA Theater Works, LATC, Williamstown Theater Festival, En Garde Arts, Spark, The American Repertory Theater, Yale Rep, Playwrights Horizons, and the Geffen Playhouse.

Amy co-created, wrote and starred in Mouth Wide Open (The Yard, American Repertory Theater) and Overcome (The Yard). Overcome will have its premiere at South Coast Repertory as part of the 2021-2022 season.

Amy created, executive produced and starred in "Judging Amy" (two TV Guide Awards, three Golden Globe nominations, Producer's Guild Nomination, three Emmy Award nominations, People's Choice SAG nomination) based on the work of her mother, the Honorable Judge Frederica Brenneman. Other television: "NYPD Blue" (2 Emmy nominations, SAG award), "Frasier," "Heartbeat" (exec producer), "Goliath" and Shonda Rhimes' "Private Practice." Amy starred in "The Leftovers" (Peabody Award, Critic's Choice nomination).

Amy's most recent television roles include playing opposite Jeff Bridges in the critically acclaimed FX/hulu series "The Old Man;" opposite Elisabeth Moss in "Shining Girls" on Apple TV+; and "Tell Me Your Secrets" on Amazon prime.

Film credits include: CASPER, FEAR, DAYLIGHT, HEAT, FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS, THE JANE AUSTEN BOOK CLUB, PEEL, THE LOOK OF LOVE and WORDS AND PICTURES opposite Clive Owen. Amy has a long collaboration with Rodrigo Garcia, with whom she worked on NINE LIVES, THINGS YOU CAN TELL JUST BY LOOKING AT HER and MOTHER AND CHILD.

Amy produced and directed the documentary "The Way the World Should Be" about the trailblazing work of the CHIME Institute and its mission of inclusive education. She created and hosts the podcast "The Challengers" now in its third season.

As a teacher, she has taught drama and creative process the CHIME Charter school, which specializes in educating children of all abilities. She has also taught at Harvard and UCLA, among others.

For her activist work, Amy has been honored by Women in Film, The Brady Center, the League of Women Voters, the California State Assembly, the National Children's Alliance, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, the Help Group, the Producer's Guild of America, among others. In 2016, she was part of the amicus brief for the Supreme Court case Whole Women's v. Hellerstedt, ensuring that abortion clinics remain open in Texas and elsewhere; she received the Eleanor Roosevelt Award from The Feminist Majority for her ongoing commitment to reproductive rights. In 2019 Amy received the Change Agent Award from En Garde Arts in New York. She has served as keynote speaker for NARAL, Cal-Tash, The Council for Exceptional Children and on the steps Supreme Court.

Amy splits her time between Los Angeles and West Tisbury, MA. She is married to writer/director Brad Silberling and has two children, Charlotte and Bodhi.