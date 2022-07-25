Listen: Alex Edelman Talks One-Man Show JUST FOR US and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Alex Edelman, who discussed his one-man show "Just For Us" and more!

Edelman describes the show as: "Jew goes to a meeting of people that you'd call white nationalists, and he uses that story as a framework to examine his on Judaism in a place that is almost as far removed as you can possibly get from a Jewish environment."

Listen to the full episode below!

Alex Edelman is a comedian and writer whose Orthodox Jewish upbringing has informed critically and commercially acclaimed work for the stage and screen. He is known both for his solo shows - three, all award-winning, sell-out hits in London's West End and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival - and for his TV writing. At the start of the pandemic, he served as the head writer and executive producer of Saturday Night Seder, a star studded 70-minute special, posted on YouTube, that has so far raised $3.5 million for the CDC Foundation (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund.

Photo Credit: Jesse Chieffo