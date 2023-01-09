Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Listen: Actor Quentin Plair Discusses WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALES and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

"We would just watch so many movies and not really know much about them...and I just came to love the medium," Quentin says of how he got into acting.

Jan. 09, 2023  

Listen: Actor Quentin Plair Discusses WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALES and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

This week's episode features actor Quentin Plair! He discussed how he got into the arts, his growing career, and more!

"I was an athlete growing up, that was moreso what I did all the time, but I always loved movies," he shared. "Me and my sister had all of the channels growing so. So we would just pick it out in the summers like 'okay we're going to watch this movie from whatever time to whatever time and then click over to this movie on this network...'"

"We would just watch so many movies and not really know much about them...and I just came to love the medium," Quentin says of how he got into acting.

Listen to the full episode below!

Quentin Plair was recently seen in the Peabody Award-winning Showtime series The Good Lord Bird, and a lead role on Roswell, New Mexico, Quentin stars in the Hulu Limited series, Welcome to Chippendales, opposite Kumail Nanjiani. Quentin trained rigorously to dance for this breakout role as 'Otis,' the first and sole Black dancer at Chippendale's at its inception. Otis is taken under the wing of self-made founder Steve Banjeree (Nanjiani) in this fictional crime series (based on true events). Quentin will then star opposite Kathryn Hahn in the Hulu series Tiny Beautiful Things (early 2023) based on author Cheryl Strayed's NYT bestseller and helmed by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Productions.



Related Stories
Paula Vogel Issues Statement on INDECENT Cancellation at Florida High School Photo
Paula Vogel Issues Statement on INDECENT Cancellation at Florida High School
A student production of Paula Vogel’s acclaimed, Tony-nominated play INDECENT, was abruptly canceled by the administration of a public arts high school in Duval County, Florida last week.   The Duval County Public Schools cited what it described as “adult sexual dialogue” in the play’s portrayal of a same-sex love story as the reason for the cancellation of the production at the Douglas Anderson School of the Arts.
Jackson Steps in as Usher in A STRANGE LOOP Due to Cast Illnesses Photo
Jackson Steps in as Usher in A STRANGE LOOP Due to Cast Illnesses
Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer of A STRANGE LOOP Michael R. Jackson played the role of Usher in yesterday's matinee and evening performances of the show at the Lyceum Theatre on Broadway. 
Photos: Original Film Star Billy Crudup Visits ALMOST FAMOUS Photo
Photos: Original Film Star Billy Crudup Visits ALMOST FAMOUS
Billy Crudup, who played Russell Hammond in the original Almost Famous film, visited the cast of Almost Famous on Broadway this week, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the moment. Check out the photos here!
Paula Vogels INDECENT Canceled By Jacksonville School Board Photo
Paula Vogel's INDECENT Canceled By Jacksonville School Board
Drama students at Jacksonville's Douglas Anderson School of the Arts are speaking out after their upcoming production of the historical queer drama, Indecent, was canceled by the local school board.

From This Author - Little Known Facts w/ Ilana Levine

       As an actress, Ilana Levine has performed on stage and screen to critical acclaim. She has produced films and plays.  She is a wife, daughter, mother and activist.read more about this author)


Listen: Social Media Manager Micayla Brewster Talks Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Social Media Manager Micayla Brewster Talks Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
January 3, 2023

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features Micayla Brewster, social media manager who has overseen shows such as Hamilton, Hadestown, and more!
Listen: Sarah Ruhl Discusses BECKY NURSE OF SALEM and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Sarah Ruhl Discusses BECKY NURSE OF SALEM and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
December 27, 2022

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features producer Julie Boardman, who talked about her Tony Award-winning career, The Museum of Broadway, and more!
Listen: Julie Boardman Talks The Museum of Broadway and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Julie Boardman Talks The Museum of Broadway and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
December 19, 2022

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features producer Julie Boardman, who talked about her Tony Award-winning career, The Museum of Broadway, and more!
Listen: Casey Likes Talks ALMOST FAMOUS and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Casey Likes Talks ALMOST FAMOUS and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
December 5, 2022

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features Casey Likes, who recently made his Broadway debut in Almost Famous The Musical as 'William Miller'!
Listen: Jennifer Westfeldt Discusses Her Stage and Screen Career on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Jennifer Westfeldt Discusses Her Stage and Screen Career on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
November 21, 2022

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features Jennifer Westfeldt, who talks about her stage and screen career, current role in The Gett, and more!
share