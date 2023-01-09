Listen: Actor Quentin Plair Discusses WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALES and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

This week's episode features actor Quentin Plair! He discussed how he got into the arts, his growing career, and more!

"I was an athlete growing up, that was moreso what I did all the time, but I always loved movies," he shared. "Me and my sister had all of the channels growing so. So we would just pick it out in the summers like 'okay we're going to watch this movie from whatever time to whatever time and then click over to this movie on this network...'"

"We would just watch so many movies and not really know much about them...and I just came to love the medium," Quentin says of how he got into acting.

Listen to the full episode below!

Quentin Plair was recently seen in the Peabody Award-winning Showtime series The Good Lord Bird, and a lead role on Roswell, New Mexico, Quentin stars in the Hulu Limited series, Welcome to Chippendales, opposite Kumail Nanjiani. Quentin trained rigorously to dance for this breakout role as 'Otis,' the first and sole Black dancer at Chippendale's at its inception. Otis is taken under the wing of self-made founder Steve Banjeree (Nanjiani) in this fictional crime series (based on true events). Quentin will then star opposite Kathryn Hahn in the Hulu series Tiny Beautiful Things (early 2023) based on author Cheryl Strayed's NYT bestseller and helmed by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Productions.