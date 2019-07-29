Lisa O'Hare and More Join Cast of MTC's THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM

MTC announces complete casting for the American premiere of The Height of the Storm, written by Tony Award nominee Florian Zeller (The Father), translated by two-time Tony Award Winner Christopher Hampton (Les Liaisons Dangereuses) and directed by Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Jonathan Kent (Long Day's Journey into Night).

Alongside two-time Olivier and Tony Award Winner Jonathan Pryce ("Game of Thrones", Miss Saigon) and three-time Olivier Award Winner Eileen Atkins ("The Crown", Doubt), The Height of the Storm's full company will include Lucy Cohu ("Forgiven," "The Queen's Sister"), Amanda Drew (The Height of the Storm at Wyndham's Theatre, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time at The National Theatre), James Hillier (The Height of the Storm at Wyndham's Theatre, "The Crown"), and Lisa O'Hare (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder).

The Height of the Storm will begin previews Tuesday, September 10 ahead of a Tuesday, September 24 opening night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Single tickets are on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, August 14 at 10:00am EST.

Two of the greatest actors of their generation come together in one unforgettable story of a shared life and all of its complexities. For 50 years the lives of André and Madeleine have been filled with the everyday pleasures and unfathomable mysteries of an enduring marriage, until suddenly their life together begins to unravel, and this loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change. Jonathan Kent directs this thrilling production The Times of London declares "a deeply moving new play that takes us to the edge of what it is to love."

Direct from a lauded run in London, the critically acclaimed production will be produced by Manhattan Theatre Club with Simon Friend, Mark Goucher, Howard Panter and Scott Landis.

The creative team for The Height of the Storm will include Anthony Ward (scenic and costume design), Hugh Vanstone (lighting design), Paul Groothuis (sound design), and Gary Yershon (composer).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You