 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Watch Lisa Ann Walter Join HEATHERS THE MUSICAL With New Cast

Also joining Heathers the Musical on Monday night was Isabella Esler, John Cardoza, Zan Berube, and Chris Marsh Clark.

By:

Lisa Ann Walter took the stage at Heathers the Musical for the first time on Monday night, making her debut as Ms. Flemming and Veronica’s Mom in the hit Off-Broadway production. Watch a video of her first curtain call, also featuring Isabella Esler, John Cardoza, Zan Berube, and Chris Marsh Clark.

Watch the cast take their first bows below, along with a special reprise of "Seventeen" and "Beautiful."

The full cast of Heathers The Musical including Jackera DavisElizabeth TeeterErin Morton, Cade OstermeyerAdam Bashian, and Jimmy Ray Bennett, with Sara Al-BazaliThalia AtallahEmma BensonJames Caleb GriceLouis GriffinDevin LewisKiara Michelle LeeBrian MartinSyd Sider, and Cecilia Trippiedi.

Heathers began performances on June 22, 2025 at New World Stages, where it opened to the largest advance in the venue’s 21-year history, and has broken the house record four times. The production recently extended its run for the third time, and is now playing through September 6, 2026.

Get Heathers: The Musical Tickets From $67

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Shop

BroadwayWorld Merch

Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more

Heathers The Musical Magnet Heathers The Musical Magnet Shop item
Heathers The Musical Pin Set Heathers The Musical Pin Set Shop item
Heathers The Musical Names Tote Heathers The Musical Names Tote Shop item
Heathers The Musical Scrunchie Set Heathers The Musical Scrunchie Set Shop item

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $73
Hot Show
Tickets From $89
Hot Show
Tickets From $89
Hot Show
Tickets From $65
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You
Show Info From $67