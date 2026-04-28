Video: Watch Lisa Ann Walter Join HEATHERS THE MUSICAL With New Cast

Lisa Ann Walter took the stage at Heathers the Musical for the first time on Monday night, making her debut as Ms. Flemming and Veronica’s Mom in the hit Off-Broadway production. Watch a video of her first curtain call, also featuring Isabella Esler, John Cardoza, Zan Berube, and Chris Marsh Clark.

Watch the cast take their first bows below, along with a special reprise of "Seventeen" and "Beautiful."

The full cast of Heathers The Musical including Jackera Davis, Elizabeth Teeter, Erin Morton, Cade Ostermeyer, Adam Bashian, and Jimmy Ray Bennett, with Sara Al-Bazali, Thalia Atallah, Emma Benson, James Caleb Grice, Louis Griffin, Devin Lewis, Kiara Michelle Lee, Brian Martin, Syd Sider, and Cecilia Trippiedi.

Heathers began performances on June 22, 2025 at New World Stages, where it opened to the largest advance in the venue’s 21-year history, and has broken the house record four times. The production recently extended its run for the third time, and is now playing through September 6, 2026.

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