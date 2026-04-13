Video: Peyton List Jokes She 'Hates' the 'Candy Store' Riff in HEATHERS

Peyton List is opening up about her favorite and least favorite moments in Heathers the Musical. In a new interview, Off-Broadway's current 'Heather Chandler' says that she "cant' wait" for the big "Candy Store" riff to be over every night, naming it as the moment of the show that is the "most challenging."

"The moment that I just can’t wait to be over every night is at the beginning of the show and it’s in the song 'Candy Store' and it’s like the big moment and I just can’t wait for that to be done every single night. I hate it so much," she laughed on Collider's Ladies Night podcast.

She went on to say that while she loves supporting everyone else, she is hard on herself as a performer.

"I'm the judgiest to myself and to everyone else I just love and support everything," she continued. "I just wanna delete everything … remove everything from the Internet and enter as a new person, but that’s a lot of people’s dilemmas."

List also revealed her favorite moment in the show, naming the scene where Heather Chandler tells Veronica "if she brought kneepads so that she can beg."

"It’s so terrible but I just love being horrible," she laughed.

Peyton List Talks About That Candy Story Riff in <a target="newwinddow" href="https://data.broadwayworld.com/rec/tt.cfm?fromlink=2423028&regid=1&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fticketmaster.evyy.net%2Fc%2F2299526%2F271177%2F4272%3Fu%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.ticketmaster.com%252Fheathers-the-musical-tickets%252Fartist%252F2075066%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate">Heathers: The Musical</a>" width="113">

On April 26, Peyton List will play her final performance as Heather Chandler. She will be succeeded by Zan Berube.

Heathers began performances on June 22, 2025 at New World Stages, where it opened to the largest advance in the venue’s 21-year history, and has broken the house record four times.

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, officially opened on July 10, 2025.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.