Photo: STOP! THAT! TRAIN! Unveils Official Poster for New RuPaul Movie

The official poster for Stop! That! Train! has rolled into the station. Watch its unveiling in a new promo featuring Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom, who offers an up-close look at the poster, even demonstrating its versatility as a piece of clothing. The camp comedy will arrive in theaters on June 12, 2026.

Stop! That! Train! follows best friends Tess (Ginger Minj) and DeeDee (Jujubee), train stewardesses who trade their dreary shifts on the Stank Rail for the glitzy Glamazonian Express. When a catastrophic “Stormaganza” threatens to derail the high-speed train and crash it into Los Angeles, the duo in coach must join forces with the snobby first-class attendants (Symone, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Marcia Marcia Marcia) and President Gagwell (RuPaul) to save the day. Watch a musical clip from the movie.

Additional Drag Race alums in the movie include Latrice Royale, Monét X Change, and Michelle Visage. The movie also stars Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator Rachel Bloom and Matt Rogers (Las Culturistas), along with Sarah Michelle Gellar appearing as herself, Chris Parnell, Tony Award winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Charo, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Natasha Leggero, Drew Droege, Raven-Symoné, and Joel McHale.

﻿The film is directed by Adam Shankman (Hairspray) and produced by World of Wonder, Universal Pictures Content Group, and Bleecker Street, and written by Christina Friel and Connor Wright. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, and Adam Shankman serve as producers.

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