Video: Aaron Tveit Is Playing to Win in Broadway’s CHESS

Tony winner Aaron Tveit returns to the stage this season in his seventh Broadway role- 'Freddie Trumper' in Michael Mayer's acclaimed revival of Chess. It's been almost four decades since the cult-favorite musical made its debut, and Tveit's electrifying performance is one of the reasons fans have been flocking to the Imperial Theatre.

"This music is just the best of the best and so wonderful," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "You know, there's a reason that people have been kind of obsessed with this music for 40 years and the fact that we get to now do it on Broadway and share it with audiences every night has just been spectacular."

Eight times a week, Tveit has the privilege and the challenge of performing one of the most vocally demanding songs written for the musical theatre. "It's been a huge challenge but very rewarding. With 'Pity the Child' specifically, I sing this number towards the end of the second act. Now that the album is out, I know 'The Deal' happens right before it and I basically sing for 10 minutes straight from 'The Deal' into 'Pity the Child'. And I wish I didn't know that! [Laughs]

"It's a very challenging song, but I have learned so much about storytelling and character with this show. With the nature of Freddie's mental health complications and being a narcissist and being misogynist and kind of treating everyone in a very terrible fashion, my hope and goal is every night that by the time we land in 'Pity the Child' and this person is for the first time dealing with a lot of trauma and a lot of things in his own life... hopefully audiences can watch and say, 'Oh, now I understand.'"

Watch in this video as he chats more about the bond he has formed with his fierce costars, and talks more about what he loves about 'Freddie.'

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