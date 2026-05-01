Video: Jessica Vosk Performs 'Otto Titsling' From BEACHES Film With Marc Shaiman

Jessica Vosk, currently starring in Beaches on Broadway, joined with Grammy, Emmy and Tony-winning composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman (Hairspray), who served as the music supervisor for the film Beaches and its iconic soundtrack, to record a special rendition of the song Shaiman co-wrote for the 1988 film, "Otto Titsling." Check out the video here!

In an homage to her idol Bettle Midler, and serving as a “bonus track” for those who come see Beaches on Broadway, in this video Vosk performs a one-time-only rendition of the song, with Shaiman accompanying her on piano.

Amid his legendary career, Marc Shaiman is currently the New York Times best-selling author of the new memoir, Never Mind the Happy.

About Jessica Vosk

Beaches marks Vosk’s first time originating a role on Broadway. She has thusfar received Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama League Award nominations for her performance.

Vosk is widely-considered one of the most memorable Elphabas in Wicked history, having joined the 15th Anniversary Cast of the show and played the role for two years. She made her Broadway debut in Jason Robert Brown's The Bridges of Madison County.

Just before Beaches, she wrapped her acclaimed run in Alicia Keys’s autobiographical Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen, in which she portrayed ‘Jersey’, a character inspired by Keys’s own mother.

Vosk's additional Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and Fiddler on the Roof, plus Off-Broadway and regionally in The Bedwetter, Becoming Nancy, Company, and at the Muny: Jenna in Waitress, Florence in Chess, and Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

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