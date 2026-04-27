Megan Thee Stallion Sets Early Depature from Broadway's MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical

Three-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion will play her final performance as Harold Zidler in Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical this Friday, May 1, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

The rapper and actress made her Broadway debut earlier this year in the Tony Award-winning production, becoming the first woman to take on the iconic role of Zidler, the charismatic master of ceremonies of the Parisian cabaret. Her departure marks the end of a buzzed-about limited engagement that drew her devoted fanbase - affectionately known as the "Hotties" - to the Great White Way in droves.

In a statement, Megan Thee Stallion reflected on her time with the production, noting "Unfortunately, my last performance on Moulin Rouge! The Musical will be May 1. It's been such an honor to be part of Moulin Rouge and I've met so many amazing people in this theater! Y'all work so hard and I have so much respect for the dedication, the stamina, the work ethic, the time and the effort y'all put into the work! Every single person at the Moulin Rouge has inspired me to go harder as an entertainer. I'm so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful. Y'all are really some of the kindest human beings I've ever met! To all the Hotties that showed up or planned to attend, thank you for supporting me during this incredible journey!"

Producers will announce the actor stepping into the role of Harold Zidler from Saturday, May 2, through Sunday, May 17, in the coming days.

The casting shake-up arrives on the heels of news that Moulin Rouge! The Musical has been extended an additional five weeks on Broadway, with the production now set to play its final performance on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim on July 25, 2019, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, where it holds the record for the highest-grossing production in the theatre's 100-year history. The show won ten 2021 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine, the musical is based on Baz Luhrmann's iconic 2001 film. The stage adaptation celebrates over 160 years of music - from Offenbach to Lady Gaga - and has now been seen by more than 12 million audience members across 15 productions worldwide, including current engagements on Broadway, a North American tour, London's West End, Germany, Korea, the Netherlands, a World Tour, and non-replica productions in Scandinavia and Italy.

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