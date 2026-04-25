VIDEO: Derek Klena Performs As The Phantom Of Banana Ball

Derek Klena takes the mound with another theatrical performance with the Savannah Bananas. The Broadway alum made his grand entrance at Yankee Stadium singing the title song from Phantom of the Opera - even including a costume!

The Savannah Bananas are a song-and-dance spots team that plays "Banana Ball", a fast and entertaining take on the game of baseball. The players perform choreographed dances every game, including songs from Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, and more.

It was recently announced that Roku will stream Savannah Bananas' games from the 2026 Banana Ball World Tour to audiences at home.

About The Savannah Bananas

Every game includes the "3-2-2", which stands for third inning, second batter, second pitch. These are unique in-game pre-pitch dances that have combined together for over hundreds of millions of views on TikTok.

The team is also known for its iconic walk-ups, where Bananas may be escorted to the plate by your favorite music artists, make a dramatic entrance drenched in rain or recreating the latest TikTok dances. Additionally, the team has special scoring celebrations, which include running through the crowd to performing fully choreographed dances.

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