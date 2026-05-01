Video: Meet the Creative Team of TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
Two Strangers (Carry Cake Across New York) stars Sam Tutty and Christiani PItts.
|
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is now in its sixth month on Broadway, and thre designers are popping the cork to this New York run! Below, hear from creatives Tony Gayle, Jack Knowles, and Soutra Gilmour as they discuss their creative process.
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) follows Dougal, an endlessly optimistic Brit visiting New York City for the wedding of the father he’s never met, and Robin, the bride’s sharp, no-nonsense sister. As they journey across the city, their differing perspectives give way to something unexpected.
Following extended runs in Boston and London’s West End, the musical opened on Broadway on November 20, 2025.
Tony Gayle (Sound):
Jack Knowles (Lighting):
Soutra Gilmour (Set and Costumes):
BroadwayWorld Merch
Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more