Videos: See Kara Young and Mallori Johnson in New Clips From IS GOD IS

Two new clips have been released from Is God Is, Aleshea Harris's film adaptation of her play starring two-time Tony-winner Kara Young and Mallori Johnson. The plot follows twin sisters Anaia (Johnson) and Racine (Young) on a revenge journey to make their father pay for sins he committed against his family.

In the first clip, taken from a scene early in the film, the sisters come face to face with their bedridden mother, played by Vivica A. Fox. In another clip, the twins brainstorm the best way to perform their violent task upon finding their father.

Is God Is also stars Janelle Monáe, Erika Alexander, Mykelti Williamson, Josiah Cross, and Sterling K. Brown. The movie is produced by Tessa Thompson, Kishori Rajan, p.g.a., Riva Marker, p.g.a., Janicza Bravo, and Aleshea Harris. Executive Producers are Stacy O’Neil, Nicole King, and Kenneth Yu.

Harris' play premiered at Soho Rep in 2018, earning three Obie awards, including Best Play and Best Director. She wrote and directed the new film, which marks her feature directorial debut. The movie, produced by Amazon, MGM, and Orion Pictures, will be released in theaters on May 15.

Photo Credit: Patti Perret/Amazon

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...