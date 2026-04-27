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Photos: Lisa Ann Walter and Zan Berube Join HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL

Lisa Ann Walter and Zan Berube join the company tonight!

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Heathers The Musical is welcoming new cast members to the company! Lisa Ann Walter is making her Off-Broadway debut as Ms. Fleming and Veronica Sawyer's Mom. Zan Berube is making her her Off-Broadway debut as the new Heather Chandler. Both are making their debuts tonight, April 27th. Get a first look at Lisa Ann Walter and Zan Berube in newly released production photos here! 

As previously announced, Isabella Esler and John Cardoza also join the Heathers company on Monday, April 27 as Veronica Sawyer and Jason ‘J.D.’ Dean. Kuhoo Verma will play her final performance as Veronica Sawyer on April 12, 2026. Standby Sara Al-Bazali will play the role of Veronica from April 13-26. Casey Likes  will play his final performance as J.D. on Sunday, April 26. 

Heathers began performances on June 22, 2025 at New World Stages, where it opened to the largest advance in the venue’s 21-year history, and has broken the house record four times. The production recently extended its run for the third time, and is now playing through September 6, 2026.

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