Linda Eder, Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar And More Coming Up At 54 Below

COME CELEBRATE WITH MARILYN MAYE

APRIL 10 AT 8:00 PM

Join Marilyn Maye and her band for a "marvelous" celebration in honor of her 95th birthday!

A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Marilyn is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home at 54 Below to share this very special milestone with her favorite fans.

A theatrical legend with the power to "melt the heart of the most hardened cynics" (The New York Times), Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers. Put simply, "no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy" (Opera News).

$110 cover charge ($122.50 with fees). $165 premium seating ($183 with fees).

At this performance, our regular menu will be replaced by a special prix fixe for Marilyn's birthday. All guests will be charged $75 per person for their meals. This pricing does not include additional beverages or tax and gratuity.

LINDA EDER

APRIL 11 & 15 AT 7:00 PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world's most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She's a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway's Living Room.

$155 cover charge ($172 with fees). $210-$215 premium seating ($232.50-$238 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HERE I AM: BEHIND THE SCREENS, FEAT ZACHARY A. MYERS & MORE!

APRIL 11 AT 9:30 PM

Join us at 54 Below for a lively evening featuring the songs of Here I Am! In an unforgettable celebration of the Christian Cantrell (BroadwayWorld Nominee) and Samantha Roberts' musical, experience "What I Missed," "The Right Way," "Let Me Know," "Here I Am," and "Watch Me" sung like never before, with special insight from the creators!

This concert is produced and directed by Samantha Roberts (Director/Composer/Scarlett), Christian Cantrell (Music Director, Composer, Orchestrator), and features original cast members and a swinging band. Here I Am: Behind the Screens is the spot to be! Trust me, You won't want to miss all this!

Featuring T Anthony, Jack Baugh, Alexia Correa, Regina Famatigan, Niko Granados, Peter Mah, Zachary A. Myers, Ebony Nixon, and Morgan Roberts.

Produced by Curtis Howard, Mikayla Kibel, and Randall Simmons.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

KATE BALDWIN & AARON LAZAR: ALL FOR YOU

APRIL 12 - 14 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on April 14 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish, Finian's Rainbow) and Broadway and television star Aaron Lazar (The Light in the Piazza, Fox's "Filthy Rich," The Last Ship) are back for a return engagement of their smash hit show All For You.

Come hear their "glorious soprano" and "soaring tenor" voices in a show critics hailed as "stunning," "electric," "charming," "silly," "rapturous," "fun," and one of the "top 5 shows ever at 54 Below!" making All For You the "hot ticket of the summer!"

Kate and Aaron make for an "unstoppable pair" with "blazing chemistry" and share their "delectable friendship" through songs from The Bridges of Madison County, reprising their turns as Francesca and Robert. You'll also hear them perform other favorite roles from shows past, present, and future. Joining Kate and Aaron are ground-breaking maestro Luke Frazier and 8 members of The American Pops Orchestra, rivaling the biggest ensembles to ever grace the 54 Below stage.

Come hear and see what audiences and critics are raving about!

$75-$95 cover charge ($84-$106 with fees). $125-$150 premium seating ($139-$166.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CARLIE CRAIG: THE WORLD'S FIRST #COMEDICPOPSTAR

APRIL 12 AT 9:30 PM

Carlie Craig is the World's First Comedic Popstar, according to herself. However, emerging as the biggest star to come out of the post-pandemic renaissance did not come without a struggle. In this all-original pop concert, Carlie belts and riffs her way through her humble celebrity origin story; from growing up as an adolescent show woman &

experiencing a manic breakthrough to receiving critical acclaim in Guam for her baby kangaroo ballad, there's no denying Carlie Craig has paid her dues & deserves her inevitable fame. Featuring hits such as "Famous," "Jingle Belly Ring," and "Titty Girl," come experience Carlie Craig: The World's First #ComedicPopstar while it's still affordable!

Music by Carlie Craig and Will Jay.

Directed by Blayze Teicher.

Music direction by Drew Wutke.

Arrangements by Emily Rosenfield.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

VARLA JEAN MERMAN WITH GERALD GOODE

APRIL 13 & 14 AT 9:30 PM

Varla Jean Merman (aka Jeffery Roberson Loe) starred in the musical Lucky Guy opposite Leslie Jordan in New York at the Little Shubert Theatre, prompting The New York Times to rave, "If Carol Burnett and Harvey Korman had stood in front of the right pair of funhouse mirrors, they might have resembled Ms. Merman and Mr. Jordan in stature as well as comedic talent."

Jeffery also starred in the films Hush Up, Sweet Charlotte, Girls Will Be Girls, and Varla Jean and the Mushroomheads. Off-Broadway audiences have also embraced him in the title role of Giancarlo Menotti's opera The Medium, as well as the title role in the musical comedy farce Mildred Fierce. Jeffery played the role of Mary Sunshine on Broadway in the revival of Chicago and in the first national touring company. He won Boston's Elliot Norton Award for Best Musical Performance in Phantom of the Oprah.

Jeffery as Varla Jean has filled concert halls and cabarets across the world including the Sydney Opera House and Carnegie Hall. He made his network television debut on "All My Children," guest starred on "Ugly Betty," and was on Bravo's "Project Runway" Season 5 as the winning model for the show's drag challenge.

$50-$55 cover charge ($56.50-$62 with fees). $80-$90 premium seating ($89.50-$100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!

APRIL 15 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring John Easterlin, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Erika Mesa, and more stars to be announced! $50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BALDWIN WALLACE AT 54 BELOW

APRIL 16 AT 7:00 PM

Baldwin Wallace Music Theatre Alums Matthew Frederick Harris (MJ, Girl From the North Country), Marcus M Martin (Disney's Aladdin), and Veronica Otim (& Juliet, Jagged Little Pill) present the BWMT class of 2023! These seniors, about to present their showcase for NYC's top agents and casting directors, are kicking off their showcase week with a performance at the historic 54 Below Supper Club.

$25 cover charge ($29 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SCOTS: A HILARIOUS MUSICAL HISTORY OF SCOTLAND - APRIL 16 AT 9:30 PM

It's Tartan Week in NYC! So in honor of all things Scottish, 54 Below is delighted to present SCOTS, an irreverent, hilarious, 60-minute musical history of Scotland by the award-winning writing partnership Noisemaker (Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie).

SCOTS tells the story of this beloved wee nation; from the Picts and Celts to the invention of the toilet; the charge for women's rights to the battle for legalizing gay marriage; the crowning of Kings, the killing of Queens and everything in between - all told by one unlikely narrator who has seen some amount of s**t!

SCOTS was commissioned by renowned Glasgow theatre company A Play, A Pie and a Pint, and fresh off its sold out run in Glasgow, SCOTS promises to be the farcical event of the spring. Don't miss your chance to don some tartan, buy a pint, and raise a glass to all things Scottish!

Don't miss a chance to catch this one-off performance, raise a dram, and don some tartan as we ask the question: "what makes a country?"

Featuring Tyler Collins, Richard Conlon, Yana Harris, Sebastian Lim-Seet, Grant McIntyre, Star Penders, Lauren Ellis Steele, and Mackenzie Wilcox.

Directed by Jemima Levick.

Music direction by Luke Williams.

Produced by Brannon Bowers.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from 54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE.

KATE BALDWIN & AARON LAZAR: ALL FOR YOU

April 14 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

