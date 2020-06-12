Lincoln Center's Livestream of THE NANCE Has Been Postponed

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Lincoln Center's livestream of its production of The Nance has been postponed.

The show, which was scheduled for release on June 12, will be rescheduled. A rescheduled date has yet to be announced.

The theatre's Broadway Fridays series will now launch with Act One on June 19.

Stay up to date on the latest information on Lincoln Center's website here.

Set in New York of the 1930's, Douglas Carter Beane's The Nance tells the story of Chauncey Miles, a gay burlesque performer whose raucous stage persona stands in sharp contrast with his private life. Tony-award winner Nathan Lane stars as the title character in this touching 2013 production by Lincoln Center Theater.

All upcoming Broadway Fridays broadcasts will air on Lincoln Center's #LincolnCenterAtHome, as well as on Youtube and Facebook.

