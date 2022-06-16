Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts: Summer for the City and American Ballet Theatre present ABT Silent Disco with DJ Remeice and Connor Holloway on Saturday, June 25 at 10:00 pm at The Oasis on Josie Robertson Plaza. The event is free. There are two ways to access this event: 1. General Admission, first-come first-served. Just show up! 2. Limited Advance Reservation will also be available for this event, opening Tuesday, June 21 at noon. https://www.lincolncenter.org/series/summer-for-the-city/abt-silent-disco-with-dj-remeice-and-connor-holloway-190.

This silent disco is sure to turn up the volume! As a queer DJ, Remeice has enjoyed working alongside many Queer artists and performers. Co-hosting the evening will be ABT dancer and social media darling, Connor Holloway. Suit up in your favorite dancing shoes and get ready to twirl it out on the dance floor to a style similar to the likes of Rupaul, 80s/90s dance classics, queer-friendly hip hop influence with familiar and fabulous pop and party classics that you know and love to jam to! ABT's Summer Season is at the Metropolitan Opera House. June 13 - July 16. Tickets on sale now at abt.org.