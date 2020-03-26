Lincoln Center Theater Postpones Summer Plays From Sarah Ruhl and Bryna Turner

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact

As the virus pandemic continues to shutter arts organizations, Lincoln Center Theater has announced the postponement of its summer season.

Two new unannounced plays, Sarah Ruhl's Becky Nurse of Salem and Bryna Turner's At the Wedding were scheduled to begin performances this July.

An LCT spokesperson has confirmed that the productions will now open at later date to be announced.

Becky Nurse of Salem is scheduled to run in the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theatre under the direction of Anne Kauffman. Jenna Worsham has signed on to stage At The Wedding in the Claire Tow.

These scheduling changes come on the heels of the postponement of LCT's spring productions, the new Broadway musical Flying Over Sunset and the operatic adaptation of Lynn Nottage's Intimate Apparel, which will now begin performances this fall.





