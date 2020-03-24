Breaking: Lincoln Center Theater Pushes FLYING OVER SUNSET and INTIMATE APPAREL to Fall 2020
Lincoln Center Theater has just announced that it will reopen its productions of the new musical Flying Over Sunset at the Vivian Beaumont Theater and the new opera Intimate Apparel at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater this fall. Both productions were forced to suspend performances on March 12 when theaters were closed by Governor Andrew Cuomo as a precaution against the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus.
"We are proud of these shows and the many talented artists who made them," said Mr. Bishop, "and we hope and pray that we will reopen them in the Fall. That is our plan. May better times come to us all."
Flying Over Sunset, with book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Michael Korie, featuring choreography by Michelle Dorrance, was scheduled to begin previews on Thursday, March 12, and was scheduled to open on Thursday, April 16. Intimate Apparel, with music by Ricky Ian Gordon, libretto by Lynn Nottage, based on her play, and direction by Bartlett Sher, began previews on Thursday, February 27 and was scheduled to open Monday, March 23.
Ticket holders to performances for the remainder of the original runs of both productions will automatically receive a refund from their point-of-purchase, no further action is necessary. Tickets purchased with cash can be refunded at the box office once the theater has reopened.
