Lincoln Center For The Performing Arts In Partnership With Buglisi Dance Theatre Presents Table Of Silence Project 9/11

Buglisi Dance Theatre and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, in partnership with Dance/NYC, present an in-person and livestreamed performance of the Table of Silence Project 9/11, the annual free public ritual for peace conceived and choreographed in 2011 by Jacqulyn Buglisi, Artistic Director of Buglisi Dance Theatre.

Artistic collaborators for this year's program include Buglisi Dance Theatre Co-Founder/Principal Dancer Terese Capucilli, Conch/Flute John Ragusa, Trumpet Pamela Fleming, Composer/Percussionist Paula Jeanine Bennett and Film/Livestream Producer Nel Shelby and Nel Shelby Productions. Table of Silence Project 9/11 is achieved through community partnerships with Dance/NYC, Chelsea Factory, The Juilliard School, Martha Graham Center, Steps on Broadway, among others.

For more information, visit: https://www.lincolncenter.org/venue/josie-robertson-plaza/table-of-silence-project-911-338.

The company will present the original full-scale version of the work, as more than 100+ dancers slowly ascend onto Josie Robertson Plaza to the sound of a conch shell's call to action. Moving to the plaintive strains of the flute, the heartbeat of bass drums, trumpet, bells and the cries of a chorus, the dancers form patterns of concentric circles around the iconic Revson Fountain to create an ancient Peace Labyrinth while repeating twelve symbolic ritualistic gestures. This sacred landscape becomes filled with the transcendent energy of the Mandala for healing, peace and harmony. This year's iteration will also incorporate elements of the reimagined versions presented during pandemic years. A call to action for peace in our world, Table of Silence Project 9/11 will also be streamed live for audiences everywhere. The site-specific work had its first presentation on the tenth anniversary of 9/11 on Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center. Since the inaugural performance, more than 1400 professional dancers, musicians, and singers representing the voices of the NYC arts community in all its diversity have performed to viewership reaching more than two million people across all 50 states and in 229 countries via livestream.