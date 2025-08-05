Lin-Manuel Miranda to Visit THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON Tonight

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Tuesday, Broadway's Lin-Manuel Miranda is paying another visit to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The Tony winner has been a frequent guest of the show, appearing in both cameo and official guest appearances since his first appearance in 2015.

Tonight's appearance coincides with the recent unveiling of his official Madame Tussauds wax figure, presented just in time for Hamilton's 10th anniversary, taking place tomorrow, August 6. Tune in to NBC tonight at 11:35/10:35c to watch.

Miranda most recently appeared on the show in December of 2024, where he discussed Broadway's All In: Comedy About Love, the soundtrack for Mufasa: The Lion King, and his musical concept albums Warriors. Watch his interview with Fallon here.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is the creator of Broadway musicals In the Heights and Hamilton, and the soundtracks for the animated films Moana, Vivo, and Encanto. His additional Broadway credits include New York, New York (Additional Lyrics, Tony nomination for Best Musical), Freestyle Love Supreme (Co-Founder, Guest Star, Special Tony Award Recipient), Bring It On: The Musical (co-composer/co-lyricist, Tony nomination for Best Musical), and West Side Story (2009 revival, Spanish translations).

He has received numerous accolades, including a Pulitzer Prize, three Tony Awards, two Laurence Olivier Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and five Grammy Awards, along with nominations for two Academy Awards. He received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2018. In 2024, he released his concept album Warriors, written with Eisa Davis. He is currently working on a stage adaptation.

Photo credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC