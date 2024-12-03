Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Advice for Jimmy Fallon's Broadway Debut in ALL IN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jimmy Fallon is getting ready to take Broadway by storm. On January 28, The Tonight Show host will be making his Broadway debut in All About Love: Comedy About Love, the new play by Simon Rich featuring a revolving cast of comedy and Broadway stars. Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to join the show as well, and the seasoned Broadway vet offered Fallon a cautionary tale about his own Broadway debut on The Tonight Show.

"My Broadway debut was in 2008 with a show called In the Heights," Miranda explained. "Everyone I loved the most was in the front row for the first preview [and] that's not a good audience [because] they're so scared for you." Because of this, he encouraged Fallon not to let his family sit in the front row come January.

Also in the interview, the two discussed Miranda's recent Warriors album and the Mufasa movie- two projects he was writing at the same time. "I think working on Mufasa raised the bar for me because...that original [The Lion King] album is all bangers, no skips," the songwriter shared. Fallon and Miranda also faced off against each other in a game, where they took turns picking random songs and tried to sing the same lyrics at the same time to jinx each other.

LOVE IS PATIENT. LOVE IS KIND. LOVE IS COMPLICATED... And so is All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, a series of hilarious short stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage, and that sort of thing—and read live by some of the funniest people on the planet, with different groups of four taking the stage each week. In some stories, the stars will portray pirates, in others they play dogs, and in one, we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment. It’s everything you want in a night out – laughter, romance, live music and people you recognize from television – ALL IN 90 unforgettable minutes.

All In company

John Mulaney (December 11 – January 12)

Fred Armisen (December 11 – January 12)

Renée Elise Goldsberry (December 11 – 29)

Richard Kind (December 11 – January 12)

Chloe Fineman (December 30 – January 12)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (January 14 – February 16)

Aidy Bryant (January 14 – February 2)

Andrew Rannells (January 14 – 26)

Nick Kroll (January 14 – February 2)

Jimmy Fallon (January 28 – February 2)

David Cross (February 4 – 9)

Annaleigh Ashford (February 4 – 16)

Tim Meadows (February 4 – 16)

Hank Azaria (February 11 – 16)

Photo credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC