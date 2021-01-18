Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rita Moreno and More to Appear at the Official Latino Inaugural 2021, Hosted by Eva Longoria Bastón

Actress and activist Eva Longoria Bastón was announced today as the host of the official Latino Inaugural 2021: Inheritance, Resilience & Promise streaming on The Choice channel on Peacock, and on Telemundo's and Univision's digital and social platforms on Tuesday, January 19 at 9:30 p.m. EST as part of the official five day-slate of inaugural programming from the Biden-Harris Presidential Inauguration Committee. https://latinoinaugural.org/.

The event will feature appearances by Edward James Olmos, John Leguizamo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rita Moreno, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Becky G, Ivy Queen, Farruko, Shaggy, Gaby Moreno, Emilio Estefan, Former Boston Red Sox David Ortiz aka Big Papi, Erik Rivera, Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, and Nicholas Gonzalez.

With musical performances from:

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Miranda with a touching tribute to Puerto Rico

Gaby Moreno featuring David Garza performing Fronteras

An Emilio Estefan produced performance of One World, One Prayer performed by The Wailers, featuring Skip Marley, Shaggy, Farruko and Cedella Marley, Reyes spoken word performance of The Promise, Gilberto Santa Rosa performing Canta Mundo,

Mariachi Nuevo, Santander performing This Land is Your Land, All-Star Tejanos

United - Stefani Montiel, Joe Posada, Shelly Lares, David Marez, Chente Barrera, DJ Kane, Art Tigerina, Mark Ledezma, Mario Ortiz, Members of LA, 45 and Mariachi Azteca de America performing America The Beautiful: A Salute to the Latino Imprint

The hour-long special will focus on telling the stories of Latino contributions to society and stories that touch on the Latino American narrative in the United States, its history and challenges, and the promise for a better tomorrow. The show will honor members of Latino communities who kept the country running during the pandemic as members of our front line and essential workforce.

Senators Catherine Cortez Masto, Robert Menendez and Ben Ray Luján, Senator designate Alex Padilla and Chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Congressman Raul Ruiz, will join the special in contributing messages of hope, unity and thanks.

"With so much at stake for families around the country, we are thrilled to welcome the Biden-Harris Administration and to celebrate their inauguration," said Henry R. Muñoz III, Founder of Momento Latino and executive producer of the program. "Latino communities face existential threats every day - from the disproportionate spread of COVID-19 through our communities, to the requirement that we work essential jobs without essential benefits, to the fear of our democracy falling apart and the constant threat of deportation and family separation. We are gathering to celebrate Latinos' contributions & our power in this country, and to honor the next era of American leadership in President Biden and Vice President Harris."

"A record number of Latinos cast ballots in our recent Presidential elections and overwhelmingly voted for change," stated Frankie Miranda, President & CEO of Hispanic Federation, a presenting partner of the Latino Inaugural 2021: Inheritance, Resilience & Promise. "We extend our sincere congratulations to President-elect Joseph Biden Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and are delighted to host an event to lift Latino voices in tribute to their inauguration, along with more than 50 of our fellow Latino national organizations, Latino elected and appointed leaders, and Latino celebrities and artists. We look forward to working together to fulfill the promise and hope that our communities have placed in the next Administration to ensure our issues are addressed, and pledge to do our part to help bring our country together to heal, rebuild, and prosper."

The program will be streamed on Peacock's The Choice channel and on the Telemundo app, Telemundo.com, the Noticias Telemundo Facebook and YouTube pages. The event will also be streamed live on all of Univision News' digital platforms, including UnivisionNoticias.com, @UniNoticias and @UniPolitica on Twitter, Univision Noticias and Univision Política on Facebook, the Univision Noticias Youtube Channel and the Univision app. It will also be available on the program's official website, https://latinoinaugural.org/ and on the official inauguration website at https://bideninaugural.org/watch/. Closed captioning services will be made available.

The program is co-hosted by 52 of the country's largest and most influential Latino organizations, who have joined together to develop this inaugural event under the banner of Latinos Unidos. It will acknowledge the Latino voters who showed up in record numbers at the polls, honor the communities they come from, and showcase the historic achievements and proud representation displayed by Latino communities across the nation during this historic moment.

Although they won't gather in person, leaders of Latino communities across the country will use this moment to send a unified message of hope and pride and offer their collective congratulations to the incoming Biden-Harris Administration.

Eva Longoria Bastón and Henry R. Muñoz III are the executive producers of the program. David Chavez of INGEÑUITY, Elaine Coronado of Argus Events and Ben De Jesus of NGL Studios are the co-producers.