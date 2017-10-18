Lin-Manuel Miranda Picks HAMILTON Alum Jordan Fisher to Win DWTS: 'He's Unbelievable'

On Monday night's "Disney Night" on DANCING WITH THE STARS, Jordan Fisher and his pro partner Lindsay Arnold earned the season's first perfect score for their foxtrot set to Fisher's version of "You're Welcome" from MOANA. The song featured a verse in rap by its composer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Fisher took on the roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Tony winning musical HAMILTON. Tuesday night, ET caught up with HAMILTON creator Lin-Manuel Miranda at the TIDAL X: Brooklyn Benefit Concert at the Barclays Center in New York City and asked for his thoughts on Jordan's performance thus far this season. "He's unbelievable," gushed Miranda. "As soon as I saw he was participating I said, 'Well, I know who's winning this year. That kid's a star. We all know it, you know it, the American people know it."

He added that he was "really grateful" that Fisher chose their song from MOANA for his dance routine. Check out the interview and Monday night's dance below:

Click here to watch ET's interview

