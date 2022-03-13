Lin-Manuel Miranda Discusses Bringing TICK, tick...BOOM! to Broadway

Last night on the Red Carpet of the Director's Guild of America Awards, a Variety reporter asked Lin-Manuel Miranda his thoughts on directing a Broadway revival of Tick, tick...BOOM! The star of stage and screen recently directed the movie adaptation of the Jonathan Larson musical, which was released on Netflix to critical acclaim in November, 2021.

Miranda replied, "Gosh, I don't know! We did so much to it, cause there's no real definitive version of Tick, tick...BOOM! There's the many drafts Jonathan performed, there's the beautiful off-Broadway version adapted by David Auburn and Scott Schwartz, who directed that off-Broadway version I saw... So, I don't know what that would look like. But, you know, I tried to make the best movie I could. I think it's someone else's job to bring that to the stage."

tick, tick... BOOM! is an autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film was Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut.

The film stars Academy Award nominee & Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford, The Roots' Tariq Trotter, with Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Andrew Garfield plays Jon, a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp), who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael (Robin de Jesús), who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?

