Lin-Manuel Miranda And IN THE HEIGHTS Film Cast Drop In On A High School Production

May. 31, 2019  

After wrapping up rehearsals for the upcoming film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical In The Heights, creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and the film's cast dropped in on a high school production of the show in Washington Heights!

Lin surprised the kids onstage after their curtain call, and took to Twitter after the performance to praise the students for their work.

See his reaction and some video from the George Washington High School production of the show below!

In the Heights will hit theaters on June 26, 2020, released by Warner Bros., who picked up the movie last month after a heated bidding war following the rights' release from The Weinstein Co. The film's script will be written by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) will direct the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders are set to produce.

The Tony Award-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS features music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The show opened on Broadway production in March 2008 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations. It won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album and was also nominated for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.



