Lin-Manuel Miranda And IN THE HEIGHTS Film Cast Drop In On A High School Production

After wrapping up rehearsals for the upcoming film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical In The Heights, creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and the film's cast dropped in on a high school production of the show in Washington Heights!

Lin surprised the kids onstage after their curtain call, and took to Twitter after the performance to praise the students for their work.

See his reaction and some video from the George Washington High School production of the show below!

In the Heights will hit theaters on June 26, 2020, released by Warner Bros., who picked up the movie last month after a heated bidding war following the rights' release from The Weinstein Co. The film's script will be written by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) will direct the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders are set to produce.

The Tony Award-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS features music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The show opened on Broadway production in March 2008 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations. It won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album and was also nominated for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

We saw In The Heights in the Heights for the first time, with kids from all over the neighborhood. It's cool I only cried 10 times.

These kids were so good. Our future is so bright. https://t.co/2GOG2qpPg5 - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 1, 2019

We start shooting #InTheHeightsMovie on Monday. So after our final rehearsal we took a trip 2 GeorgeWashington highschool in the Heights 2 see them perform In The Heights! Could not b more Inspired by these students. Guess who else showed up ????#HeightsInMyHeart @Lin_Manuel pic.twitter.com/PxLEk44wuA - Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) June 1, 2019





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You