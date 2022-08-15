Lillias White and More Join DARKNESS RISING: LIVE 5 BLOCK PARTY TOUR!

Join the Black Broadway community as they perform inspirational songs at the Darkness RISING: Live 5 Block Party Tour!

The 5th annual concert benefits Darkness RISING Nonprofit, a 501(c)3 organization which provides free direct mental health resources to the Black community.

The tour will travel to Brooklyn, Harlem, and Queens and includes a free African dance class, mental health professionals, a vendor marketplace, live music, giveaways, a DJ, and more. This event is free and open to the public.

HARLEM

Friday, August 26th at 5-8pm EST

Harlem, NY: Adam Clayton Powell Plaza 154 Dr Martin L King Jr Blvd, Harlem, NY 10027

BROOKLYN

Saturday, August 27th 2-6pm EST

Jefferson St b/w Franklin Ave & Bedford Ave Brooklyn, NY 11216

QUEENS

Sunday, August 28th, 2-6pm EST

CultureLab LIC

5-25 46th Avenue, Long Island City, New York, NY 11101

Performers include Tony Award winner Lillias White, Tony Nominee Sidney Dupont, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Ayana George, and more stars from the Black Broadway community from shows such as HAMILTON, MJ THE MUSICAL, TINA THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, DREAMGIRLS, AIN'T TOO PROUD, MOTOWN, WAITRESS, THE COLOR PURPLE, THE LION KING and more. This event includes vendors, food trucks, Black mental health professionals, free resources, giveaways, live music, and more!

Proceeds benefit Darkness RISING Nonprofit, a 501(c)3 mental health organization which provides free direct mental health resources and creates access to mental health resources in the Black community. Darkness RISING offers various resources including Find Me a Therapist to connect therapists for Black community members, REBUILD to provide free therapy for formerly incarcerated people of color, Broadway for Mental Health Support in partnership with Adrienne Warren, a Black Mental Health Provider Database, a free Black mental health resource packet, free year-round community Wellness Wednesday Workshops and more.

For more information visit darknessrisingproject.org.