Lilli Cooper Joins Chuck and Eddie Cooper in Encores! TITANIC

New York City Center today announced that Lilli Cooper will join the cast of Encores! Titanic along with her father Chuck Cooper and brother Eddie Cooper. Her previous Encores! performances include Nancy in Lionel Bart’s Oliver (2023) and Lottie in Mack & Mabel (2020). For Titanic she will step into the role of Kate Murphey, replacing Shereen Ahmed.

It was also announced today that Ari Notartomaso will make their Encores! debut as Bellboy, replacing Jo Lampert.

The complete cast for Encores! Titanic is Ashley Blanchet (Kate Mullins), Adam Chanler-Berat (First Officer Murdoch), Chuck Cooper (Captain E.J. Smith), Eddie Cooper (Henry Etches), Lilli Cooper (Kate Murphey), Andrew Durand (Jim Farrell), Drew Gehling (Edgar Beane), Alex Joseph Grayson (Harold Bride), Ramin Karimloo (Frederick Barrett), Emilie Kouatchou (Caroline Neville), Judy Kuhn (Ida Straus), Jose Llana (Thomas Andrews), Bonnie Milligan (Alice Beane), Ari Notartomaso (Bellboy), Nathan Salstone (Fredrick Fleet), A.J. Shively (Charles Clarke), Brandon Uranowtiz (J. Bruce Ismay), Samantha Williams (Kate McGowan), and Chip Zien (Isador Straus). With Colin Anderson, Daniel Beeman, Brandon Contreras, Ali Ewoldt, Leslie Donna Flesner, Evan Harrington, Leah Horowitz, Amy Justman, Michael Maliakel, Timothy McDevitt, Grace Morgan, Kent Overshown, Lindsay Roberts, Matthew Scott, and Daniel Torres.

Featuring music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone, Titanic remains a musical theater revelation, painting a heartrending portrait of the individuals whose dreams of America were dashed in the Atlantic. The final production of the 30th Encores! series, Titanic is directed by Anne Kauffman, with choreography by Danny Mefford, and Guest Music Director Rob Berman leading The Encores! Orchestra.

Casting for Encores! Titanic is by The Telsey Office/Craig Burns, CSA and Rachel Hoffman, CSA.

Casting and programming subject to change.