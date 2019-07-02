Liberace Musical Based on BEHIND THE CANDELABRA in the Works

Movie producer David Permut, who recently produced the Mueller Report reading, has gotten the rights to HBO's award winning mini series, "Behind the Candelabra," and will turn it into a musical, according to Showbiz411.

Behind the Candelabra takes a behind-the-scenes look at the tempestuous relationship between legendary entertainer Liberace and Scott Thorson, his younger live-in lover. Directed by Soderbergh from a script by Oscar(R) nominee Richard LaGravenese("Water for Elephants," "The Fisher King"), the film stars Douglas as Liberace and Damon as Thorson.

Permut would like Bradley Cooper to star as Liberace, but there has been no word yet on casting.

The prospective director for the musical is La Jolla Playhouse director Christopher Ashley, who won the Tony in 2017 for "Come from Away". There has been no announcement yet on who would write the score for the musical.

Known as Mr. Showmanship, Wladziu Valentino Liberace made millions of dollars entertaining audiences with his flamboyant performances, but there was a lot more to the man than rhinestones and candelabra.

Watch the trailer for Behind the Candelabra below and check back for more news on the musical!

Read the original article on Showbiz411.





