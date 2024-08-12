Leslie Uggams, Andrea Martin, & More Join THE GILDED AGE Season 3

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A slew of new names have joined the third season of HBO's hit drama The Gilded Age.

According to Deadline, Bill Camp (Broadway's The Crucible), Merritt Wever, Leslie Uggams, and LisaGay Hamilton will all play key roles in Season 3's ensemble. Additionally, Tony Award winner Andrea Martin is set to portray a medium named Madame Dashkova. Paul Alexander Nolan, Hattie Morahan, and Jessica Frances Dukes will appear as well.

Tony Award-winning Uggams will be playing the character of Mrs. Ernestine Brown, a member of the Black elite community in Newport and a friend of Elizabeth Kirkland (played by Phylicia Rashad).

According to the Season 3 logline, "The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when huge fortunes were made and lost overnight. With the old guard officially deposed, New York society finds itself turned upside down, and all must get their house in order. But even those at the helm of this new era may find that change comes at a cost. "

The Season 2 cast of the show included Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Ben Ahlers, Michael Cerveris, Kelley Curran, Taissa Farmiga, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Sullivan Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Page, Harry Richardson, Taylor Richardson, Blake Ritson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, John Douglas Thompson, Ashlie Atkinson, Laura Benanti, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Christopher Denham, David Furr, Ward Horton, Matilda Lawler and Robert Sean Leonard.

Stacked with Broadway stars making guest appearances, the most recent season also featured Amber Gray, Jeanna de Waal, Emilie Kouatchou, and more. Check out every Broadway actor in season two of The Gilded Age here.