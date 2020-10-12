Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson Will Star in Sia-Directed MUSIC

Maddie Ziegler also stars in the film, marking Sia's feature directorial debut.

Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, and Maddie Ziegler will star in "Music," the feature directorial debut from singer-songwriter Sia.

According to Deadline, Hudson plays Zu, a free spirit estranged from her family, who suddenly finds herself the sole guardian of her half-sister, Music (Ziegler, a teenager on the autism Spectrum whose whole world order had been beautifully crafted by her late grandmother).

With a history of addiction issues which have challenged her self-worth and reliability, Zu can barely take care of herself and she struggles with the new responsibilities her sister brings.

Sia wrote the script with Dallas Clayton.

Mary Kay Place, Juliette Lewis, Ben Schwartz, and Hector Elizondo make up the rest of the cast.

"Sia's debut film Music surpasses every expectation and she uses to extraordinary effect her own original music and dance sequences to present a bright alternative reality for her lead character Music, who is played with incredible delicacy by the talented Maddie Ziegler, an exciting discovery for international audiences. Sia has elicited awards-worthy performances from each of her three lead actors, including a tour de force from Kate Hudson and a third awards opportunity for Leslie Odom Jr," says Gabrielle Stewart from HanWay Films.

