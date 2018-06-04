Leslie Odom Jr., Cynthia Erivo & More Join Cast Of John Ridley's NEEDLE IN A TIMESTACK

BRON Studios has come on as a producer of Oscar® winner John Ridley's NEEDLE IN A TIMESTACK. Zanne Devine, David Thwaites and BRON'S Aaron L. Gilbert are producing and today announced that Tony and Grammy Award winner Leslie Odom Jr., BAFTA nominee Freida Pinto, Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner Cynthia Erivo, and SAG award winner Orlando Bloom will star. Ridley will direct and is adapting from a short story by Robert Silverberg where a couple work to hold their marriage together in a world where time travel is possible, and the past and present are ever fluctuating.



Matt Kennedy also produces, and Jason Cloth of Creative Wealth Media, Christopher J. Conover, Hope Farley and John Ridley are executive producers.



John Ridley's critically acclaimed documentary about the Los Angeles uprising, Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992, premiered in theaters and aired on ABC in 2017 and is currently available on Netflix. He is slated to direct an adaptation of his graphic novel series "The American Way" for Blumhouse. Ridley previously won an Oscar® for writing 12 Years A Slave, he wrote and directed the innovative Jimi Hendrix biopic All Is By My Side, and was the creator, director, and executive producer of ABC's Emmy-winning series "American Crime." His limited series "Guerilla," with Idris Elba, Freida Pinto, and Babou Ceesay, aired last year on Showtime and Sky.



Leslie Odom Jr. is best known for his Tony and Grammy Award-winning performance in the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" and was recently seen in the 20th Century Fox film Murder on the Orient Express. On television, he stars in the upcoming original series "$1" for CBS All Access, and previously starred in NBC's "Smash." He recently returned to the New York stage in a solo concert at Jazz at Lincoln Center, which was broadcast on PBS, and performed "America the Beautiful" at SuperBowl LII. His book Failing Up: How To Take Risks, Aim Higher, And Never Stop Learning was recently published by Feiwel & Friends, an imprint of Macmillan Publishers. He is represented by CAA, and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer.



Freida Pinto's feature debut in Slumdog Millionaire brought her to international attention and earned her a BAFTA nomination. Upcoming is Andy Serkis' Jungle Book adaptation MOWGLI as well as Tabrez Noorani's LOVE SONIA and Takashi Doscher's indie drama ONLY. Additional film credits include Rise of the Planet of the Apes; television credits include Showtime's "Guerilla" and "The Path." She is represented by CAA and Principal Entertainment.



Cynthia Erivo won Tony, Emmy and Grammy Awards for her performance in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple. This fall she stars in director Steve McQueen's Widows and Drew Goddard's Bad Times at the El Royale, and will be seen in Chaos Walking for director Doug Liman in early 2019. She is represented by UTA, Authentic, and Peikoff Mahan.



Orlando Bloom is recognized the world over for both the Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean film series. He'll next be seen in "Carnival Row," an 8-part series for Amazon. Currently he is starring in the West End in a production of Tracy Letts "Killer Joe." He is represented by ICM Partners, Lighthouse Management and Media and Independent UK.



BRON is currently in production with New Line on Bill Condon's The Good Liar, starring Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren. BRON recently wrapped production on Fonzo, the Al Capone bio-pic starring Tom Hardy, Villains starring Bill Skarsgård and Maika Monroe; and Sony's Tom Hanks starrer Greyhound



About BRON Studios

BRON, co-founded by Aaron L. Gilbert and Brenda Gilbert in 2010, is the award-winning producer and financier behind such films as: Denzel Washington's Oscar nominated Fences, Miguel Arteta's Beatriz At Dinner, Dan Gilroy's Roman J. Israel, Esq., which also earned Denzel Washington an Academy Award nomination, Nate Parker's Sundance-winning film The Birth of a Nation, Jason Reitman's Tully, starring Charlize Theron; and recent Sundance breakouts Assassination Nation (sold to NEON) and Debra Granik's Leave No Trace (sold to Bleecker Street and Sony.) BRON's current productions include Anthony Mandler's Monster; Jennifer Kent's sophomore feature The Nightingale; Gideon Raff's The Red Sea Diving Resort starring Chris Evans; Jason Reitman's The Front Runner starring Hugh Jackman (recently sold to Sony Pictures); Josh Trank's Fonzo starring Tom Hardy; Dan Berk and Robert Olsen's Villains with Bill Skarsgård and Maika Monroe; Aaron Schneider's Greyhound, starring Tom Hanks; and The Good Liar, directed by Oscar winner Bill Condon, staring Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen. BRON is headquartered in Burnaby, BC, Canada with offices in Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto.

