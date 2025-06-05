Leslie Odom, Jr. Cast in Apple TV+ Series IMPERFECT WOMEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Hamilton star is returning to the small screen! According to Deadline, Tony Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr. will be appearing in a recurring role as Donovan in Imperfect Women, the upcoming limited series from Apple TV+, which stars and is executive produced by Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington.

Imperfect Women is an unconventional psychological thriller, examining a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship among three women. The series is a mystery complicated by perspective that explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably. As the investigation unravels, so does the truth about how even the closest relationships can change over time.

Based on the novel of the same name, the limited series will also star Kate Mara, Joel Kinnaman, and Corey Stoll. The release date has yet to be announced.

Leslie Odom, Jr. is a multifaceted Tony and Grammy Award-winning performer, spanning Broadway, television, film, and music. Odom Jr. is best known for his breakout role as ‘Aaron Burr’ in the smash hit Broadway musical Hamilton, for which he won the Tony Award for “Best Actor in a Musical” and a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on the original cast recording. It was recently announced that he will be returning to the Broadway production for a limited time this fall.

He made his Broadway debut in Rent at the age of 17. He also starred opposite Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo in a 2014 City Center Encores! revival of Jonathan Larson’s Tick, Tick…Boom! In 2023, he returned to Broadway in Purlie Victorious, for which was nominated for a Tony Award.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas