Leslie Odom Jr., Andrew Rannells, Sutton Foster, and Stephanie J. Block To Perform Live at Lincoln Center
This December, some of Broadway's brightest stars-Leslie Odom Jr., Andrew Rannells, Sutton Foster with special guest Jonathan Groff, and Stephanie J. Block-will headline four special performances combining the intimacy of cabaret with the razzle dazzle of the Great White Way at The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Presented by Live From Lincoln Center, each evening showcases one of these leading voices of musical theater while illuminating their musical journeys to stardom, revisiting favorite songs, and offering glimpses of future projects.
The live concert series, Live From Lincoln Center Presents at The Appel Room, will run on four consecutive evenings with each artist performing a 7:30 p.m. show: Leslie Odom Jr. on Dec. 19; Andrew Rannells on Dec. 20; Sutton Foster with Jonathan Groff on Dec. 21; and Stephanie J. Block on Dec. 22. In addition to the live performances, the shows will be taped by Live From Lincoln Center to air on PBS nationwide in four hourlong episodes in 2018.
"We have assembled an incredible lineup for this series, which offers the rare opportunity to see beloved Broadway stars in an intimate setting, and in their own words," said Andrew C. Wilk, executive producer of Live From Lincoln Center. "This group of artists-Live From Lincoln Center favorites Andrew Rannells, Stephanie J. Block and Sutton Foster, and 'newcomers' to our program, multi-talentEd Hamilton stars Leslie Odom Jr. and, appearing alongside Sutton, Jonathan Groff-have garnered 13 Tony nominations between them. If you're a Broadway fan, a follower of these talented artists, or even if you just love a beautiful song, this is a series not to be missed."
Andrew Rannells (HBO's Girls; Tony nomination for The Book of Mormon) and Stephanie J. Block (Wicked; Tony nomination for The Mystery of Edwin Drood) both star in the upcoming broadcast of Falsettos, which will air on PBS Oct. 27, and have earned Tony Award nominations for their performances. Sutton Foster (Tony Award-winner for Anything Goes and Thoroughly Modern Millie) was a featured performer in Live From Lincoln Center's "SINATRA: Voice for a Century," which was broadcast on PBS in December 2015, and will invite Jonathan Groff (Tony nominations for Hamilton and Spring Awakening) to join her. Leslie Odom Jr. won a Tony Award for his portrayal of Aaron Burr in Hamilton.
Tickets, which start at $50, go on sale Sept. 26 for Friends of Lincoln Center and on Oct. 3 for the general public. They can be purchased online at LFLCpresents.org, by phone via CenterCharge at 212.721.6500, or by visiting the David Geffen Hall or Alice Tully Hall Box Offices at Broadway and 65th Street.
Leslie Odom Jr. is best known for originating the role of Aaron Burr in Lin-Manuel Miranda's smash hit Hamilton, for which he received a 2016 Tony Award. He made his Broadway debut in Rent and has since appeared in the original cast of Leap of Faith in 2012. Other credits include The Public Theater's rock musical Venice and the Encores! production of tick, tick...BOOM!. On television, he has had recurring roles in Smash, Gilmore Girls, Person of Interest, and Law & Order SVU. In 2016, he re-released his self-titled album, Leslie Odom Jr., which made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Jazz charts.
Andrew Rannells is perhaps best known for his role as Elijah on the hit HBO series Girls. Andrew also appeared in Steven Soderbergh's The Knick on Cinemax, NBC's The New Normal, and in Nancy Meyer's film The Intern. He originated the role of Elder Price in The Book of Mormon, for which he won a Grammy Award and was nominated for both a Tony and a Drama Desk Award. Also on Broadway, he played the role of King George in the smash hit Hamilton and starred as Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Andrew appeared in the Fox feature film Why Him? alongside James Franco and Bryan Cranston. Rannells recently wrapped his latest Broadway performance in Falsettos , for which he received a Tony Award nomination. He is currently filming the Paul Feig thriller A Simple Favor opposite Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. He is also set to star opposite Don Cheadle in the Showtime pilot Ball Street, which Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will direct in February 2018.
Sutton Foster is an award-winning actor, singer, and dancer who has performed in 11 Broadway shows-most recently the revival of Sweet Charity-and originated roles in the Broadway productions of The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Women, Young Frankenstein, Shrek The Musical, and her Tony Award-winning performances in Anything Goes and Thoroughly Modern Millie. She has appeared on television in Bunheads, Psych, Johnny and the Sprites, Flight of the Conchords, Sesame Street, Law & Order SVU, and Royal Pains. Since March 2015, she has starred in TV Land's series Younger , created by Darren Star. As a solo artist, Sutton has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, Feinstein's, and Joe's Pub, as well as Lincoln Center's American Songbook series in 2004, 2009, and 2017.
Since Jonathan Groff's award-winning breakout performance in Broadway's Spring Awakening in 2006 (Theatre World Award winner; Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, Drama League Award nominee), his résumé has not only expanded in theater, but also through memorable performances in film and television. This fall, Groff will star in David Fincher's highly anticipated new series Mindhunter, which will launch on Netflix in October. Last July, Groff reprised his starring role as Patrick in HBO's Looking: The Movie, alongside Murray Bartlett, Russell Tovey, and Derek Phillips. Groff was nominated for a 2015 Tony Award for his portrayal of King George III in the Pulitzer Prize-winning production of Hamilton on Broadway. On screen, he voiced the male lead in the Disney animated film Frozen and appeared in American Sniperalongside Bradley Cooper. He also played the recurring character Jesse St. James on the Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning show Glee.
Stephanie J. Block has established herself as one of the most relevant and versatile voices in contemporary musical theater. She received both the 2013 Tony Award and Drama Desk nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Alice Nutting/Edwin Drood in The Roundabout Theatre's production of The Mystery of Edwin Drood. Other Broadway credits include Reno Sweeney in the 2011 Tony Award-winning revival of Anything Goes and Judy Bernly in 9 to 5: The Musical (Drama Desk nomination for Best Actress in a Musical). She created the roles of Grace O'Malley in The Pirate Queen and Liza Minnelli in The Boy from Oz (opposite Hugh Jackman). Block is best known for her portrayal as Elphaba in the Broadway company of Wicked, as well as originating the role in the first national tour. Off-Broadway and regional theatrical credits include Little Miss Sunshine (Drama Desk nomination), By the Way, Meet Vera Stark (Drama Desk nomination), They're Playing Our Song (starring opposite Jason Alexander), Cats (Kevin Kline Award Nominee), Funny Girl, Crazy for You (L.A. Ovation Award Nominee), Oliver (Critics Award), James Joyce's The Dead, Triumph of Love, The Grass Harp, South Pacific, Will Rogers Follies, and the world premiere of Wicked.
