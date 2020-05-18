Leslie Jordan, Levi Kreis, Caroline Rhea & More to Take Part in Benefit Reading of SORDID LIVES

The Del Shores Foundation will present a one-night-only benefit reading of the original SORDID LIVES play by Del Shores for a #SordidLiveStream. The reading will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook on Sunday, May 31 at 5pm Pacific/8pm Eastern, hosted and produced by Emerson Collins and Del Shores. The reading will star cast from the original 1996 play, the cult-hit 2000 film, LOGO's 2008 "Sordid Lives: The Series" and the 2017 marriage equality-themed film sequel "A Very Sordid Wedding." The free live stream reading and accompanying auction of Sordid Lives memorabilia is a benefit fundraiser for twenty-three live theatre companies who are associated partners of the Del Shores Foundation and support its mission to find and facilitate the development of new southern queer artistic voices. All of the artists are donating their time and 100% of proceeds will go to the theatre companies. Donations to the benefit can be made at www.delshoresfoundation.org.

SORDID LIVES is a black comedy about white trash as a gay actor struggles to come out to his eccentric, dysfunctional Texas family. When the family matriarch trips over the two wooden legs of her lover in a seedy motel room, her funeral brings three generations of the family back together in a story about learning to love the family you have as they are, not as you wish them to be.

The reading cast of SORDID LIVES will feature (in alphabetical order): Newell Alexander ("August: Osage County"), Rosemary Alexander ("Sordid Lives"), Bonnie Bedelia ("Designated Survivor," "Parenthood,"), Beau Bridges ("Homeland," "Messiah"), Emerson Collins ("RENT" on FOX, "The People's Couch"), Dale Dickey ("Unbelievable", "Claws"), DAVID COWGILL ("Sordid Lives: The Series"), Beth Grant ("Dollface," "The Mindy Project"), Debby Holiday ("Blues For Willadean"), Leslie Jordan ("Will & Grace," "The Cool Kids"), Caroline Rhea ("Sydney To The Max," "Sabrina, The Teenage Witch"), Del Shores ("Six Characters In Search Of A Play") and Ann Walker ("Sordid Lives.")

There will also be live stream appearances by other celebrities from the SORDID LIVES franchise including Carson Kressley ("RuPaul's Drag Race"), GEORGETTE JONES ("Sordid Lives: The Series), Alec Mapa ("Ugly Betty," "Doom Patrol"), ALEKS PAUNOVIC ("Van Helsing," "War for the Planet of the Apes"), David Steen ("Django Unchained"), a performance by Tony winner Levi Kreis ("Million Dollar Quartet") and a special message from Olivia Newton-John.





