Lesli Margherita, Jason Butler Harner, Nick Blaemire and More Join A SHINING LIGHT Benefit Concert

On May 11, Off-Broadway theater company The Civilians will host A Shining Light, a live streamed benefit concert supporting the company and its artist community. In order to make A Shining Light as accessible as possible, there is no minimum ticket price. Donations of any amount will give viewers access to the event and can be made at thecivilians.org/bidnow. A free version will also stream live on The Civilians' Facebook page. The Civilians most recent production, Whisper House, was forced by the pandemic to shut down on the day of its first preview.

The live streamed event, hosted by Jo Lampert, features the following artists, all broadcasting from their homes: Nick Blaemire, Cindy Cheung, Eddie Cooper, Molly Hager, Harriet Harris, Jason Butler Harner, Van Hughes, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Lesli Margherita, Grace McLean, Duncan Sheik, Jill Sobule, and Mary Testa. Songs include selections from Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow's Whisper House; works by Michael Friedman and Ethan Lipton; and an original piece created for the event by Kyle Jarrow in honor of Event Chair and Associate Artist Alexander Dodge. The music director is Wiley DeWeese and Blaemire has written the event's theme song.

In addition, The Civilians, in collaboration with many of the artists the company has worked with, will offer a special Online Benefit Auction comprised of compelling, one-of-a-kind experiences audiences can enjoy or give as a gift. Those experiences include a private reading by Tony Award-nominated and four-time Obie-winning actress Kathleen Chalfant, custom-made event dance by Tony-Nominated choreographer Sam Pinkleton, private performance by married actors Nina Hellman and Jeremy Shamos, private Zoom Concert by Jill Sobule, creative writing experience from playwright Anne Washburn, and a coaching session or private performance by veteran actor James Yaegashi, among many others. Donors can also directly support artist fees associated with the company's productions and programs during the event.

"We are eager (but patient) for the time when we can gather together again to experience live theater and join artists in their creative interrogations of human experience," said The Civilians' Founding Artistic Director Steve Cosson. "As was the case with many theaters, we were deeply saddened when our cornerstone production of Duncan Sheik & Kyle Jarrow's Whisper House needed to shut down on the day of its first preview. We're hopeful that we'll be able to bring this brilliant musical to our audiences in the future. And we're presently adapting our programs to continue to employ artists, and to serve audiences and students as much as possible."

A Shining Light will take place on Monday, May 11 with a virtual VIP cocktail hour at 7:30pm followed by the 8pm performance. Viewers can join the Livestream for a contribution in any amount. Donations can be made online at thecivilians.org/bidnow, by calling 929-428-5024 or by emailing margaret@thecivilians.org.

