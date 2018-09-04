Lena Hall's Latest OBSESSED: BECK Now Available for Pre-Order

The ninth month of the groundbreaking new music and video series Lena Hall Obsessed from the Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee has been announced. Obsessed: Beck - dedicated to the five time Grammy Award-winning pop art polymath - is now available for pre-order at www.LenaHallObsessed.com as well as iTunes and Amazon. Obsessed: Beck will be released in digital and streaming formats on Friday, September 7. Watch the special trailer below!

A singular artist who explosively and soulfully explores the music of rock and pop icons, Hall is releasing a monthly series of EPs over the course of 2018. Obsessed will consist of 12 EPs, one released on the first Friday of every month, and each featuring stripped-down, emotionally-intensive covers of one artist or band with whom Lena is "obsessed." Performance music videos have been created for all 54 songs in the series and a new music video will premiere every week in 2018. Obsessed is produced by Justin Craig, Lena Hall and Kurt Deutsch.

Obsessed: Beck opens with a energetic, vocally audacious take on "Sexx Laws" from Beck's 1999 album Midnite Venture, followed by a sly, shuffling rhythmic version of "Think I'm In Love," originally from the 2006 recording The Information. "Tropicalia," from 1998's Mutations, is evocative of Brazilian splendor. She closes with a tight chamber pop interpretation of "Devil's Haircut," first recorded in 1996 on Beck's classic Odelay.

The Obsessed series has been called "stirring" by Rolling Stone, "amazing and intimate" by Billboard, "fabulous" by Stereophile, "chilling" by The Huffington Post, and "superb" by Time Out New York. Previous EPs this year have celebrated Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Peter Gabriel, Elton John, The Cranberries, P!nk, Radiohead, Jack White and David Bowie.

In February, Lena received widespread critical acclaim for her performance of the title role in the feature film Becks, which won the U.S. Fiction Award at the LA Film Festival, and is currently available on iTunes and VOD. The New York Times called her the "charismatic, tone-perfect lead," with the Los Angeles Times adding "sexy and sexually frank, Becks works thanks to the musical talent and offbeat charms of its lead. Hall feels authentic at each moment."

Obsessed features Justin Craig on guitar and keyboards; Matt Duncan on bass, keyboards and saxophone; and Brian Fishler on drums and percussion. The album cover is photographed by Melisa Hall and designed by Stephanie Layton. Each set of videos features a different outfit created by renowned designer Malan Breton. James Eades serves as Director of Photography.

Lena Hall - "OBSESSED: BECK" TRACK LIST

1. Sexx Laws

2. Think I'm In Love

3. Tropicalia

4. Devil's Haircut

