Lee Lessack & Robert Bannon Present QUARANTINE CABARET AND COCKTAILS Featuring Diana DeGarmo, Ace Young & More

Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails, produced and hosted by entertainer and LML Music founder, Lee Lessack, and actor and frequent SNL regular, Robert Bannon, made its debut nine weeks ago on Facebook Live. They duo has been hosting a star-studded group of performers every week since then, in the approximately hour long show, and the humor quotient has been very high, along with the music. The shows are live on Thursdays at 7:00PM EST. You can log on at: https://www.facebook.com/quarantinecabaretandcocktails/

This week's guests include activist Zoë Winkler, Mat Hayes, Diana DeGarmo & Ace Young.

Zoë Winkler, daughter of the Fonz, is founder of This is About Humanity, a charity dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and children at the border. Please click on the link above to read about the incredible work they're doing.

Mat Hayes is an actor and all around film-making creative and activist, whose short film, Cognitive, was a recent feature at 23 international film festivals and a winner at five. Mat wrote and produced the film, which addresses a misunderstanding between a young LGBTQ person and his church, an issue which he revisits later in his life.

Diana DeGarmo & Ace Young are both "American Idol" alums from different seasons, and the only couple among the many singers who've taken that stage who've tied the knot. DeGarmo and Young, who met during their run in the Broadway revival of Hair, live in Nashville and do a lot of traveling and working together.

Past guests of Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails include Nick Adams, Eden Espinoza, Mandy Gonzalez, Matt Gould, Jonathan Hawkins, Adam Jacobs, Michael Londra, Maude Maggart, Griffin Matthews, Amanda McBroom, Adam Pascal, Stephen Schwartz, Jessica Vosk, Max von Essen, Susan Werner, Nita Whitaker and more.

Robert Bannon is in the process of recording his debut CD on LML Music, "FROM A DISTANCE: THE MUSIC OF THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK." He has recorded the entire CD remotely (hence the name), with producer Bob Magnuson at the helm and arrangements by Tedd Firth.

You can watch a laugh-filled recap of the season so far below!

