Lecture Demonstration & Studio Performance of Trisha Brown's SET AND RESET

Trisha Brown spent her career making dances that changed and challenged the form, from her experimental work with the Judson Dance Collective, to her early site-specific dances, to the elegant, gravity-bending movement of her staged works.

On November 6 at the Mark Morris Dance Center, the Trisha Brown Dance Company (TBDC) will present a lecture and studio performance of one of Brown's most iconic dances, Set and Reset (1983), which features the fluid movement and sharply defined configurations that became a hallmark of her work.

With newly available archival materials provided by the Trisha Brown Archives, TBDC Associate Artistic Director Carolyn Lucas along with TBDC alumni Shelley Senter and Stacy Matthew Spence will offer intimate insights into Brown's process and delve into the interworking structures that made Set and Reset "surely the most beloved and irresistible work of postmodern dance" (The New York Times). The evening will include a full studio performance of Set and Reset, as well as demonstrations of the various structures within it. The performance will be followed by a Q&A with the moderators and dancers.