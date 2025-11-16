Lea Salonga's Son Nic Chien Joins Philippines SPRING AWAKENING Staging Cast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Sandbox Collective announced the cast for its production of Spring Awakening in the Philippines, including Lea Salonga's son Nic Chien as Moritz.

The production opens on February 13, 2026 at the Black Box at the Proscenium Theater in Rockwell. It is directed by Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan, with Ejay Yatco being the musical director.

Omar Uddin will be Chien's alternate for Moritz.

Joining them in the cast are Alex Diaz and Nacho Tambunting as Melchior; Sheena Belarmino as Wendla Bergmann; Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo and Ana Abad Santos as Adult Woman; Angia Laurel as Martha; Felicity Kyle Napuli as Thea; Mijon Cortez as Anna; Pappel and Nikki Bengzon and Gabo Tiongson as Swings; Angelo Martinez as Hanschen; Audie Gemora as Adult Man; Davy Narciso as Georg; Vino Mabalot as Otto; Elian Dominguez as Ernst; and Jam Binay as Ilse.